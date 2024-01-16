John Calipari wants to get 'aggressive' with NCAA about Zvonimir Ivisic : 'It's not fair to him'

It isn't often college basketball gets to see an international star, and Kentucky coach John Calipari wants to rectify that soon.

Zvonimir "Big Z" Ivisic arrived to Lexington for classes at Kentucky on Oct. 12, but the Croatian big man has yet to see game action for the Wildcats. Ivisic has been tied up by NCAA eligibility concerns, which has delayed his Kentucky debut.

Ivisic, who committed to Kentucky on Aug. 1, released a statement in late December talking about where he's at in the process, including obtaining a 3.25 GPA.

The 7-foot-2 center got a vote of confidence from Calipari on Calipari's call-in show Monday.

“Well, I grabbed him today and I told him, ‘Look man, I feel so bad,'" Calipari said when a caller asked him to explain the situation. "I said to him, ‘I’m not worried about my team, this is you as a person that you’re having to go through this.’ I don’t know what he’ll add to our team. He’s pretty good, but we’ve got good players. It’s not fair to him. It took a long time to get him admitted — again, a 3.2 student, smart kid, all the good stuff. And then it’s taking the NCAA even more time to look at the facts. There are European kids playing all around the country, but they’re playing and he’s not?”

Calipari added possible action could be in store if the NCAA does not clear Ivisic soon.

“Around the country, people are being very aggressive when it comes to different stuff with the NCAA,” Calipari said on his show. “My hope is, if this thing lingers too much longer, that we become aggressive.”

Kentucky (12-3, 2-1 SEC) is playing well without Ivisic. But adding him would be a boon for the Wildcats.

Why is Zvonimir Ivisic ineligible at Kentucky?

There is no clear answer about why no ruling has been passed about Ivisic's eligibility, but Calipari has been a bit more open in discussing the particulars as the saga has dragged on for 90-plus days.

“We have one we’re waiting on. He made a stipend. You’re saying it was too much?” Calipari said on a podcast with former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski last week. “Juniors and seniors in high school are making hundreds of thousands and you’re talking his stipend, $200-$300 too much?”

The issue, by appearances, is Ivisic's status as an amateur. Calipari's frustration is clearly boiling over with regard to the potential star. Eventually, something will have to give.

