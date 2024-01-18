Kentucky basketball's defense shows mild improvement in milestone win for John Calipari

LEXINGTON — Driving toward the basket on the opening possession of Wednesday’s second half, Mississippi State forward Cameron Matthews let it fly just before he reached the semicircle in the paint.

The ball never came close to reaching the rim.

Kentucky freshman forward Aaron Bradshaw leaped up and blocked the ball into the row of photographers sitting courtside.

It was but one example of the Wildcats’ defensive effort Wednesday.

While UK has forged its identity this season on its high-flying, high-octane offense, on this night, its defense stepped up when needed — and helped send MSU back to the Magnolia State with another loss, as the 10th-ranked Wildcats walked away with a 90-77 victory at Rupp Arena.

It marked the 400th win at Kentucky for longtime coach John Calipari.

And UK (13-3, 3-1 SEC) gave its coach his milestone triumph by holding the visitors to a 44.9 (31 for 69) shooting percentage and forcing nine turnovers. The Wildcats also had seven blocked shots against the Bulldogs (12-5, 1-3), who dropped their second straight outing and third in four conference contests.

While the final score belied it, Wednesday’s defensive showing was a slight improvement in light of UK’s recent games. Even so, the Wildcats gave up 77 points for the fourth time in as many league matchups. Which is right on par with their season average — at 76 points allowed per game, the Wildcats are permitting more points than any campaign of Calipari’s 15-year tenure in Lexington.

Still, Wednesday marked a step forward. But it was far from perfect.

After leading by as many as 20 (47-27) with one minute left in the first half and taking an 18-point advantage (47-29) into the locker room, Kentucky couldn’t prevent Mississippi State from drawing within six (49-43) after scoring 16 of the first 18 points in the second half.

And after holding the Bulldogs’ superstar sixth-year senior forward, Tolu Smith III, to four points in the opening 20 minutes, the All-SEC first-team selection last season put 22 points on the board in the second half. He finished with a team-high 26 points.

Aside from Smith’s stellar second-half play, however, UK kept the rest of MSU’s roster in check. Trey Fort was the only other Bulldog to reach double figures, scoring 13.

The Wildcats had a superlative senior of their own in guard Antonio Reeves, who led all scorers Wednesday with 27 points on 8-of-12 shooting (9 for 9 at the free-throw line). Freshman guard Rob Dillingham was next with 16 points, and senior forward Tre Mitchell had 15 on a perfect shooting day: 5 of 5 from the field and 4 for 4 at the charity stripe.

Defensively, sophomore center Ugonna Onyenso delivered off the bench for the second consecutive outing. After posting a career-high five blocks in last week’s overtime loss at Texas A&M, Onyenso nearly equaled that number Wednesday, recording a game-high four rejections.

Kentucky remains in Lexington to cap its two-game homestand versus Bulldogs-nicknamed squads. UK hosts Georgia on Saturday evening.

The game is set to begin at 6 p.m.

SEC Network will handle the national television broadcast.

