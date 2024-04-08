Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari declines comment while walking dog amidst Arkansas job rumors

John Calipari is rumored to be negotiating to become Arkansas's next basketball coach.

He is still the coach and under contract at Kentucky, despite ESPN's Pete Thamel reporting late Sunday night that Calipari and the Razorbacks were nearing a five-year deal. National college basketball reporter Jeff Goodman reported that the contract is expected to come in between $7.5 million and $8 million per year.

On Monday, reporters approached Calipari outside his home while he was walking his dog. Calipari declined to comment.

"No, I don't; I'm walking my dog right now," Calipari said in a clip shared on Twitter when asked whether he had a comment for Kentucky fans.

Calipari added, "I'm good, I'm good," and called over his dog Paul to continue their walk. He was also pushing a stroller, which was presumably for his dog.

John Calipari walking his dog along Richmond Rd this afternoon. Declines to give a comment to Kentucky fans.



Calipari made $8.5 million for the 2023-24 season, per USA TODAY Sports’ coaching salary database. He was second behind Kansas' Bill Self ($9.63 million) among college basketball coaches by salary.

