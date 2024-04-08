John Calipari to Arkansas would be rare move for coach at blueblood basketball program
LEXINGTON — Once a coach arrives at Kentucky, the winningest program in college basketball history, one normally does not depart for another job in the college ranks of his own volition. John Calipari, who has spent the past 15 seasons leading the Wildcats, reportedly is going to do just that: He is expected to become the next coach at Arkansas.
While his move isn't common at Kentucky, it's not without precedent.
Here are previous instances of a sitting UK coach leaving Lexington for another college program — as well as examples from the sport's other blueblood schools: Duke, Indiana, Kansas, North Carolina and UCLA.
Note: This list only includes coaches who left for other jobs while still employed as a program's coach or who resigned to take another position the following season; coaches who were fired by their school and then took new jobs elsewhere are excluded.
Kentucky
Tubby Smith
The most recent occurrence of a Kentucky coach disembarking for another college job is Smith, who went 263-83 (.760) in 10 seasons from 1997-98 through 2006-07. He won a national title in his first season and captured 10 total SEC crowns (five regular-season and five tournaments apiece). But after his maiden campaign, he never again reached the Final Four, though he advanced to the Elite Eight on three occasions. Under intense speculation about his future with the Wildcats after the 2006-07 season ended, Smith accepted the coaching position at Minnesota.
He averaged 26 wins per season over his decade at UK. When he brought his High Point University team to Rupp Arena in 2021, Kentucky honored Smith with a commemorative jersey. After recording 642 wins at seven different schools (Tulsa, Georgia, Kentucky, Minnesota, Texas Tech, Memphis and High Point) in a 31-year career as a head coach, Smith stepped down in the middle of High Point's 2021-22 campaign.
John Mauer
Adolph Rupp's predecessor in Lexington, Mauer went 40-14 in three seasons (1927-28 through 1929-30) at UK before he was hired away by Miami of Ohio. Mauer remains the only person to serve as head coach for three different SEC men's basketball programs, as he also led Tennessee and Florida.
George Buchheit
Buchheit was at UK for five seasons (1919-20 through 1923-24) and was the program's winningest coach, with 44 victories, until Rupp arrived and quickly put that number in the dust. Buchheit led Kentucky to its first league title (the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Association tournament in 1921), but after his final season in 1924-25, he took over at Duke. He did not experience much success with the Blue Devils, going 25-36 in four seasons and only finishing above .500 once.
Harold Iddings
Iddings spent one season at Kentucky, posting a 5-6 record in 1910-11. He then left to become the football and men's basketball coach at Simpson College, a small school in Indianola, Iowa.
Duke
Bill Foster
Foster left Duke for South Carolina in 1980.
Harold Bradley
Bradley left Duke for Texas in 1959.
Indiana
Everett Dean
Dean left Indiana for Stanford in 1938. He led Stanford to a national championship in 1942.
Mike Davis
Davis announced he would step down at the end of Indiana's 2005-06 season. He then became UAB's coach.
Kansas
Roy Williams
Williams left Kansas to take over at his alma mater, North Carolina, in April 2003.
North Carolina
Bill Lange
Lange left UNC for Kenyon College in 1944.
Ben Carnevale
Carnevale left UNC for Navy in 1946.
Charles Doak
Doak left UNC for what was then known as Trinity College in 1916. Trinity later became known as Duke.
UCLA
Gene Bartow
Bartow left UCLA to start UAB's men's basketball program in 1977.
This story will be updated.
