Kanye Clary commits to Mississippi State basketball after dismissal while Penn State's top scorer

Former Penn State guard Kanye Clary has committed to Mississippi State basketball, the transfer announced via social media Friday.

This season as a sophomore, Clary led the Nittany Lions with 16.7 points per game and started 20 contests. He shot 46.2% from the field and 37.7% from 3-point range while playing 29.5 minutes per game.

However, he was dismissed from the team in February. Penn State coach Mike Rhoades did not give a reason for the decision.

"It came to a point where as a coach, I decided to move on," Rhoades told reporters.

As a freshman in the 2022-2023 season, with coach Micah Shrewsberry at the helm, Clary appeared in 32 games and averaged 3.7 points.

Clary is a product of Virginia Beach, Virginia. He was a three-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, in the 2022 class. His offers included Texas A&M, James Madison and Norfolk State, among others.

Clary is the first transfer addition for Mississippi State this offseason and comes at a crucial position. MSU guard Dashawn Davis exhausted his eligibility after the Bulldogs were eliminated in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against Michigan State.

Clary comes to Mississippi State where he will play alongside All-SEC guard Josh Hubbard, who averaged 17.1 points as a freshman.

WOMEN'S HOOPS: Why a big offseason awaits Sam Purcell after Mississippi State falls short

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, @skrajisnik3.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Kanye Clary: Penn State transfer to Mississippi State basketball