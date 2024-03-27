Mississippi State basketball 2024 transfer tracker: Who's in, who's out for Chris Jans

STARKVILLE — An important offseason has arrived for Mississippi State basketball and coach Chris Jans.

After losing in the first round of the NCAA Tournament as a No. 8 seed against No. 9 seed Michigan State, the Bulldogs will lose a plethora of talent. Forwards Tolu Smith, Jimmy Bell and D.J. Jeffries have exhausted eligibility along with guard Dashawn Davis.

Mississippi State is also expected to lose multiple players to the transfer portal, including guard Trey Fort who was the first to depart on March 27. Other key decisions loom for potential returning players with one year of eligibility left such as guard Shakeel Moore and forward Cameron Matthews.

However, as Jans proved last offseason, the transfer portal can also provide an influx of talent to address holes.

To keep up with all the movement and to see who leaves and comes to Mississippi State via the transfer portal, follow along below.

Who is leaving Mississippi State basketball via the transfer portal?

G Trey Fort — Fort entered the portal on March 27, according to multiple reports, after appearing in 20 games and starting seven. He was a junior out of Howard College who had his breakout performance in the first game. With Moore sidelined, Fort started the season opener against Arizona State on Nov. 8 in Chicago and scored 21 points while making five 3-point shots.

