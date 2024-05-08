Kansas State basketball transfer RJ Jones will play for another Big 12 team next year

RJ Jones left the Kansas State basketball team earlier this spring, but his time in the Big 12 is far from over.

Jones, a 6-foot-3 guard who averaged 2.4 points as a freshman last season with the Wildcats, will continue his college hoops career at TCU.

Jamie Dixon and the TCU Horned Frogs landed Jones out of the NCAA transfer portal after he decided to explore his options following just one season playing for Jerome Tang in Manhattan.

Though he produced only modest stats, Jones played in 28 games for K-State and had a few memorable moments. He was at his best from 3-point range, where he made 17 shots as a reserve shooter. His best game occurred early on against South Dakota State when he scored a career-high 14 points and also sent out three assists. Later in the season, he delivered nine points in a road game against Kansas.

He will now look to build on those accomplishments and expand his role with the Horned Frogs.

Jones originally signed with K-State as a four-star recruit out of Denton, Texas. So this move will allow him to play closer to home.

He is the third outgoing K-State basketball transfer to find a new home. Cam Carter is transferring to LSU and Dorian Finister is heading to Sam Houston State.

Jerrell Colbert is still searching for a landing spot. So is Dai Dai Ames, though he recently took a recruiting visit to Virginia.

Overall, it has been a busy off season for the Wildcats. Tang’s team has lost 10 scholarship players from last year’s squad, leaving K-State with David N’Guessan, Macaleab Rich and Taj Manning as returning players.

Tang has added four incoming transfers (Villanova guard Brendan Hausen, Michigan guard Dug McDaniel, Illinois-Chicago guard CJ Jones and Arkansas big man Baye Fall) to complement high school recruit David Castillo.

The Wildcats have five open scholarships remaining for this recruiting cycle.