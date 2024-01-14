Kansas State basketball comes up empty down the stretch in 60-59 loss at Texas Tech

With the game on the line, Kansas State basketball turned to its closer, only this time things didn't go his way.

Tylor Perry, whose late-game heroics had bailed the Wildcats out several times already this season, drove to the lane with the clock winding down, and pulled up for a contested jumper. The shot fell off the rim, and time expired as the ball went out of bounds, allowing Texas Tech to escape with a 60-59 Big 12 victory at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas.

The loss was the first in the conference for K-State, which fell to 12-4 overall and 2-1 in in the league. Tech improved to 14-2 with a 3-0 Big 12 mark.

Perry, who was instrumental in a run that put K-State up 33-22 at halftime, led all scorers with 16 points. Cam Carter added 15 points, Arthur Kaluma 10 and Will McNair nine with nine rebounds and five blocks for the Wildcats.

Kansas State coach Jerome Tang, left, and Texas Tech coach Grant McCasland embrace before Saturday's game at United Supermarkets Arena. in Lubbock, Texas. The two head coaches were assistants together at Baylor for five years.

Joe Toussaint's three-point play with 30.8 seconds left gave Tech its only lead of the second half, and he led a balanced Red Raider attack with 12 points. Warren Washington added 11 points, and Poo Isaacs and Darrion Williams 10 each.

Here are three takeaways for K-State, which returns home Tuesday for a 7 p.m. game against Baylor at Bramlage Coliseum.

Wildcats' late collapse uncharacteristic

Kansas State, which more often than not had persevered by following its "five to grind" philosophy at the end of games, was unable to make that happen against, Texas Tech.

The Wildcats led 57-49 on Dorian Finister's transition basket with 3:05 left, but it was Tech that finished strong, outscoring the Wildcats 9-2 over the last 3:05. Toussaint started the spurt and also finished it for the Red Raiders.

K-State ends first half on a tear

Kansas State's offense was nowhere to be found early in the game, but what a finish to the first half. At one point the Wildcats had 10 points and 10 turnovers, and they trailed 22-13 when Kerwin Walton made a 3-pointer with 7:10 to go in the period.

That's when Perry took over, knocking down four 3-pointers as the Wildcats scored the last 20 points of the half while shutting Tech out over the final seven minutes. McNair had a three-point play and Kaluma a 3-pointer during the run as well.

Turnovers hamper Wildcats early

Kansas State led Texas Tech by 11 at halftime, but just imagine what that would have looked like had the Wildcats not turned the ball over 12 times in the period.

The Wildcats have been prone to turning the ball over this season, but even so they have averaged just 14 per game.

It was no coincidence that only two of those turnovers came during the Wildcats' run to close the half. They finished the game with 18.

Related: Kansas State basketball subs make the most of limited bench minutes in West Virginia win

Related: Kansas State basketball passes first Big 12 road test with 81-67 win over West Virginia

Arne Green is based in Salina and covers Kansas State University sports for the Gannett network. He can be reached at agreen@gannett.com or on Twitter at @arnegreen.

—

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas State basketball drops 60-59 heartbreaker to Texas Tech