Kansas State basketball score updates vs. Texas Tech in Big 12 road game

Kansas State basketball will try to post back-to-back Big 12 road victories for the first time since the start of last conference season Saturday when it takes on Texas Tech at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas.

The Wildcats (12-3, 2-0) and Tech (13-2, 2-0) are two of only three unbeaten teams — Baylor is the other — after two rounds of Big 12 play. K-State is coming off an 81-67 victory Tuesday night at West Virginia, while the Red Raiders beat Oklahoma State at home, 90-73.

Guards Pop Isaacs with 16.7 points per game and Joe Toussaint with 14.3 lead Texas Tech in scoring, while Cam Carter averages 16.7 points, Arthur Kaluma 15.2 and Tylor Perry 15.1 for K-State.

First-year Texas Tech coach Grant McCasland has two connections to K-State's team. He served as an assistant alongside K-State coach Jerome Tang at Baylor, and last year he coached the Wildcats' Perry at North Texas.

Kansas State game time, TV channel, betting odds today vs. Texas Tech

TIPOFF: 3 p.m.

TV: ESPN 2

BETTING ODDS: Texas Tech by 6

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas State basketball score updates vs. Texas Tech