Kansas State basketball passes first Big 12 road test with 81-67 win over West Virginia

Kansas State's basketball team showed emphatically that it is not just built for success at Bramlage Coliseum.

After opening the Big 12 season with a blowout victory at home last weekend, the Wildcats took their show on the road with a similar result Tuesday night, pulling away in the second half to knock off West Virginia, 81-67, at WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia.

After trailing 42-40 at halftime, the Wildcats took control with a 12-2 run early in the second period, withstood a West Virginia rally and finished strong to improve to 12-3 overall, 2-0 in the Big 12. West Virginia fell to 5-10, 0-2 in the conference.

Cam Carter scored 15 of his game-high 23 points in the second half and Arthur Kaluma had 12 of his 17 after the break to lead the Wildcats. David N'Guessan added 17 points and seven rebounds, and Will McNair had a near double-double with 12 points and nine rebounds.

Kansas State center Will McNair (13) grabs a rebound over West Virginia's Patrick Suemnick (24) on Tuesday night at WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, W.Va. McNair finished with 12 points and a game-high nine rebounds.

For West Virginia, RaeQuan Battle finished with 21 points but had only three in the second half, while Noah Farrakhan and Kerr Kriisa added 11 points each.

K-State is back on the road Saturday for a 3 p.m. game at Texas Tech.

Here are three takeaways from a big road win for K-State.

Wildcats love the paint

While K-State's perimeter shooting remained suspect — 6 of 19 for 31.6% from 3-point range — the Wildcats more than made up for it with high-percentage shots closer to the basket.

N'Guessan (7-for-8) and McNair (5-for-5) combined to make 12 of 13 shots and the Wildcats were a combined 22 of 33 on two-point shots, which led to a 44-22 advantage on points in the paint.

K-State bench was productive

After distributing the meaningful minutes among seven players in Saturday's blowout of UCF, K-State coach Jerome Tang had to go to his bench at critical times against West Virginia when N'Guessan and Kaluma both faced early foul trouble.

Redshirt freshman guard Dorian Finister had another solid outing with six points and two assists in a career-high 22 minutes, and seldom-used center Jerrell Colbert contributed six important minutes in the second half and grabbed four rebounds with two blocked shots.

In all, 11 players got in the game for the Wildcats.

K-State rallies defensively in second half

Kansas State trailed at halftime in large part because West Virginia knocked down 6 of 12 three-pointers and then shot nine free throws when the Wildcats fouled on three other Mountaineer 3-point attempts.

But that changed drastically in the second half when the Wildcats extended their defense and protected the 3-point line without fouling, limiting the Mountaineers to 2 of 11 shooting from behind the arc. They limited West Virginia to 31% shooting overall after intermission and 39.2% for the game.

More: Kansas State basketball looks for defense to carry over to road test at West Virginia

Related: Kansas State basketball guard Tylor Perry keeps the faith and helps gun down UCF

Arne Green is based in Salina and covers Kansas State University sports for the Gannett network. He can be reached at agreen@gannett.com or on Twitter at @arnegreen.

—

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas State basketball uses big second half to win at West Virginia