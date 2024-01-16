Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills picks, predictions, odds: Who wins NFL Playoffs game?

The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills play on Sunday, Jan. 21 at Highmark Stadium in a game on the NFL Playoffs schedule for the Divisional Round weekend.

Which team will win the second-round NFL postseason game?

Check out these NFL Playoffs picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 4:30 p.m. MST on CBS and Paramount+.

The Bills are a 2.5-point favorite over the Chiefs in NFL Playoffs odds for the game, courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook.

Buffalo is -145 on the moneyline, while Kansas City is +120.

The over/under (point total) is set at 46.5 points.

The Chiefs are coming off a 26-7 win against the Miami Dolphins in their NFL Wild Card game. They finished the regular season with an 11-6 record and are the No. 3 seed in the AFC playoffs.

The Bills are coming off a 31-17 win against the Pittsburgh Steelers. They went 11-6 and are the No. 2 seed. The Bills beat the Chiefs in Kansas City in Week 14, 20-17.

More: Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Playoffs game?

The Arizona Republic: Bills 24, Chiefs 23

Jeremy Cluff writes: "Is this the year that the Bills will get past the Chiefs? Buffalo won a close game against the Chiefs in Kansas City in Week 14, we predict they will win another close game against the Chiefs in Buffalo in the Divisional Round, with the Bills' defense coming up big late."

NFL power rankings: Don't dismiss Houston Texans, Green Bay Packers in NFL Playoffs

FanSided: Take the Chiefs to beat the Bills in AFC Divisional Round

Joe Summers writes: "Buffalo has looked excellent the last two months, rising from a 6-6 start to secure the No. 2 seed in the AFC. The Bills beat the Chiefs earlier this season, though Kansas City was without Isiah Pacheco and Drue Tranquill, two of the most important players on the roster. Of course, the Chiefs were one Kadarius Toney offsides penalty away from a victory, and I've got confidence in Mahomes as an underdog. If you prefer a bet on the total, the under is 5-2 in the Chiefs' last seven games as underdogs and this looks like the league's best defense. It'll be a fun one, but I'm backing Kansas City to come out on top."

Who will win 2024 Super Bowl? 49ers, Ravens favored before NFL Playoffs Divisional Round

CapperTek.com: Bills 21, Chiefs17

It writes: "In their last 10 games, the Bills have a Straight Up record of 7 wins, 3 losses and an active Straight Up streak of 6 wins in a row. Also in their last 10 games, the Bills have an Against-the-Spread record of 5 wins, 4 losses, 1 push and an active Against-the-Spread streak of 2 wins in a row. The Game Total Points results for Bills games have a record of 4 overs, 6 unders in their last 10 games with an active streak of 1 over in a row."

NFL Playoffs picks, predictions: Who wins NFC, AFC playoff games, Super Bowl in 2024?

Stats Insider: Chiefs 23, Bills 21

The site is giving the Chiefs a 58% chance to win the game and the Bills a 42% chance to advance to the AFC Championship Game.

WANNA BET? How to bet on NFL games in 2024

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

NFL's highest paid players in 2023: Quarterbacks | Running backs | Wide receivers | Tight ends | Cornerbacks | Safeties | Linebackers | O-linemen | D-linemen | Edge rushers | Highest paid players: Overall | By position | By team

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills picks, odds for NFL Playoffs game