Jonah Elliss ready to continue NFL family legacy

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Another Elliss is about to enter the NFL.

Former Utes defensive end Jonah Elliss is going to join his brothers Kaden (Falcons), Noah (Eagles) and Christian (Patriots) when he is selected in the NFL Draft this weekend.

Their father, former Utes defensive lineman Luther Elliss, was a first round pick in the 1995 NFL Draft. So you can imagine how competitive the Elliss household was when Jonah was growing up.

“It was the most competitive household that you’ll probably ever see,” Elliss said. “Especially because I had 11 siblings, and everything we’re doing is, boards are getting flipped, people are getting in fights. We all love each other at the end of the day, but it gets pretty crazy.”

Jonah had 12 sacks last season, and led the entire country in sacks per game. Having his dad as his defensive line coach really helped.

“It’s a huge blessing to have my dad doing what he’s done,” Jonah said. “And what my brothers are doing, they made it really easy on me. I feel like what they did at the college level and what they started doing at the pro level, put eyes on me. So everything they did really helped me a lot.”

To be able to actually play with one of his brothers in the NFL would be an absolute dream for Jonah.

“I mean, that would be awesome,” he said. “I’m very grateful for whoever wants to pick me up, but if it is one of those teams, then it’s even cooler.”

Elliss had another season of eligibility at Utah, but after the season he had, Jonah had to leave when he was at top of his game. Rated as the fifth best edge rusher in the draft, Elliss is being projected as a second or third round pick.

“My decision leading into it was just like kind of go out while the fire is hot,” Elliss said. “You never know what the future holds, so why not shoot your shot when you can? I just put a lot of effort into perfecting my pass rush, and I’m definitely not there yet. I feel like there’s still a lot of things that I need to work on. But, I just put in a lot of time just trying to perfect my craft.”

The NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 25 at 6:00 p.m. on ABC4.

