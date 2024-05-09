Was Jayson Tatum’s rough Game 1 with the Boston Celtics a shot selection issue?

In his 35 minutes of floor time vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Boston Celtics‘ Game 1 of their 2024 Eastern Conference semifinals series, star Celtics forward Jayson Tatum did not exactly have his best outing of the postseason in terms of efficiency.

Shooting just 7-of-19 from the floor overall, an abysmal 0-of-5 from beyond the arc, and a perfect 4-of-4 from the free throw line, many wondered if the St. Louis native might be playing through a sprained ankle. But could the problem for Tatum in Game 1 be attributed more to the shot selection made by Tatum?

The hosts of the CLNS Media “How Bout Them Celtics!” podcast, Jack Simone and Sam LaFrance, took a closer look on their most recent episode. Check it out below!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire