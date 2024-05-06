Celtics Lab 256: Cleveland Cavaliers emerge to face Boston in the East semis – what you need to know

The Boston Celtics finally know their opponent for the NBA’s 2024 Eastern Conference semifinals series. With the Cleveland Cavaliers emerging victorious in their first round series vs. the Orlando Magic, Boston’s next opponent is locked in. And with that knowledge, the Celtics and their fans can begin to get an idea of the potential contours of this series.

How dangerous are the Cavs for the Celtics? What are their weaknesses and strengths? How do they match up with Boston, and what else do we need to know about this series? The hosts of the CLNS Media “Celtics Lab” podcast walked us through the looming second round series with Cleveland on their most recent episode.

They also get us up to speed on the status of Kristaps Porzingis’ soleus injury and take stock of the other postseason series unfolding around the league. So buckle up as we prepare for what we hope will be a fairly smooth run to the East finals for the Celtics, barring a miracle from the Cavs.





