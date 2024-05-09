Is Jayson Tatum in a mini-slump with the Boston Celtics in the East semis?

Fans of the Boston Celtics may have noticed that star Celtics forward Jayson Tatum has not quite been playing up to the level we are used to in the postseason. The St. Louis native most recently went 0-of-5 from beyond the arc in Boston’s Game 1 blowout win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, though Tatum found ways to help the win unfold elsewhere on the court.

Is the Duke alum dealing with the ankle he sprained toward the end of the first round series with Miami? Is he just in a mini slump? Or is this all much ado about nothing for the Celtics, given they have dropped just one game since the playoffs started?

The hosts of the CLNS Media “Garden Report” podcast, Jimmy Toscano, A. Sherrod Blakely and John Zannis, got together to talk about it after Boston’s Game 1 win. Check it out in the clip below.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire