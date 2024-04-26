Jaguar commits to Formula E GEN4

Jaguar has become the second manufacturer to commit to Formula E’s GEN4 regulations that will be introduced for Season 13 in 2026-27. It joins Nissan, which announced its intentions to provide drivetrains for the new formula back in March, in not only signing up for the start of GEN4, but committing to the series until at least 2030.

“This is great news for Jaguar TCS Racing and for Jaguar. As a team we recently celebrated our 100th race in Formula E and, with Jaguar being reimagined as a pure-electric brand from 2025, the timing couldn’t be better,” said James Barclay, managing director of JLR Motorsport and Jaguar TCS Racing team principal. “Our commitment to the next, GEN4 era of Formula E is clear demonstration of the JLR Board’s confidence in the value of competition at the highest level, our race to innovate ethos and, importantly, how this aligns perfectly with our wider Reimagine business strategy.

“I am extremely proud of what the team has achieved to date in what is the pinnacle of electric racing, and we are all very excited for the future. Jaguar TCS Racing will continue to drive the rapid development of EV technology on the track, for the benefit of our future customers on the road.”

As a powertrain manufacturer Jaguar, has been one of the strongest in the current GEN3 era. It won eight races — more than any other marque — last season en route to claiming the 2022-23 drivers’ title with Nick Cassidy and the teams’ championship with customer team Envision Racing, while the factory Jaguar TCS Racing team came second.

This year it sits second in the newly-introduced Manufacturers’ Trophy, behind Porsche (TAG Heuer Porsche and Andretti) with one win courtesy of Cassidy, now with the factory team, who became the first non-Porsche driver to win this season in the second race of the Diriyah E-Prix.

“We’re delighted to confirm Jaguar as our second committed manufacturer for Formula E’s GEN4 era,” said FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem. “Jaguar has been a mainstay of the championship since Season 3 and a consistent title contender in recent campaigns, with the brand’s racing activities and future electric road car range underscoring its firm focus on sustainable solutions.

“As we simultaneously present the GEN3 Evo single-seater which will race in Seasons 11 and 12 before GEN4 takes over for Season 13, we do so with confidence that the roadmap we are following is in line with manufacturers’ expectations when it comes to race-to-road relevance. That bodes well for a successful future for Formula E.”

Story originally appeared on Racer