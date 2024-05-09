Jacks earn some revenge, knock off Sabres in postseason rematch

May 8—BEMIDJI — A year ago, the Bemidji High School boys tennis team was sent packing in the Section 8AA Tournament on its home court against Sartell.

This time around, the Lumberjacks were the victors. BHS pulled out a 5-2 win over the Sabres on Wednesday behind a pair of singles wins and a doubles sweep.

Max Louvar and Peter Mathews cruised to a 6-3, 6-3 win at No. 1 doubles. Brooks Johnson and Josh Arel won their No. 2 doubles match by the same score. Thomas Harris and Blake Friese went three sets with Jaden Otto and Will Gerads, picking up a 6-4, 5-7, 10-2 win.

JD Hasbargen rolled at No. 3 singles to a 6-0, 6-4 win. Dom Arndt notched a 6-4, 6-1 victory over Isaiah Williams at No. 4 singles.

Bemidji 5, Sartell 2

Singles

No. 1: Michard (SAR) def. McNallan 6-1, 6-0

No. 2: Kenning (SAR) def. Lappinga 6-4, 7-6

No. 3: Hasbargan (BHS) def. C. Otto 6-0, 6-4

No. 4: Arndt (BHS) def. Williams 6-4, 6-1

Doubles

No. 1: Louvar/Mathews (BHS) def. Mau/Biersheld 6-3, 6-3

No. 2: Johnson/Arel (BHS) def. Paulson/Woods 6-3, 6-3

No. 3: Harris/Friese (BHS) def. J. Otto/Gerads