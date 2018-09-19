Isaiah Thomas will not be ready for Nuggets training camp

Isaiah Thomas needs more time to recover from his hip surgery. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Isaiah Thomas is not expected to be ready for the start of Denver Nuggets training camp. Thomas underwent hip surgery in March, and still needs time to rehab after the procedure.

Thomas’ timeline for a return is unclear, according to USA Today’s Sam Amick, who also notes that it “might be awhile” before Thomas is able to come back.

The Nuggets may have confirmed that news Wednesday, as it looks like the team is going to sign veteran guard Donald Sloan.

As Isaiah Thomas continues to rehab his hip, Denver is signing veteran guard Donald Sloan to a training camp deal, league sources tell ESPN. Denver has 15 guaranteed contracts. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 19, 2018





Injuries limited Thomas’ production last season. In 32 games, he averaged just 15.2 points per game. That was a significant decline from Thomas’ 2016-2017 season, when he averaged 28.9 points and was named to the All-NBA Team.

Given Thomas’ potential, the Nuggets are taking the cautious approach. When healthy, he’s shown the ability to post All-Star production.

