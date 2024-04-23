Iowa Hawkeyes QB Deacon Hill entering NCAA transfer portal

The Iowa Hawkeyes have another departure to the NCAA transfer portal. Quarterback Deacon Hill has announced that after spending one year at Iowa, he is entering the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining.

Deacon Hill, who spent one year with the Wisconsin Badgers, joined Iowa before the 2023 season. He was thrust into action following a Cade McNamara torn ACL. Hill started the final nine games for Iowa. He had a 6-3 record as a starter.

“Iowa, you have given me one of the best years of my life. I have built some of the most important relationships in my life and I am eternally grateful for that. This program has taught me so much about life and given me experiences that I will carry on for a lifetime. I am so thankful to have been able to learn from Coach Ferentz, Brian, Coach Bud, and the entire coaching staff,” Hill said in his personal statement.

Hill was playing the role of a game manager for Iowa in a tough situation with an offense that was already anemic. He was 122-251 (48.6% completion), for 1,152 yards, 5 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions in his action.

Hill, the backup QB all spring, now leaves the Hawkeyes with questions. Cade McNamara is listed as the starter but was looking a ways away from being in game shape. That leaves Marco Lainez as the new backup with Tommy Poholsky as the third string.

This move may force the Hawkeyes’ hand to look at the transfer portal this spring for quarterback help, be it someone to push this room and become the starter or a backup that has experience to provide.

