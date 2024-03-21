Illinois' Marcus Domask records 10th NCAA Tournament triple-double in March Madness history

Marcus Domask etched his name in NCAA Tournament lore on Thursday.

The Illinois basketball guard recorded the 10th triple-double in March Madness history vs. 14 seed Morehead State with a 12-point, 11-rebound and 10-assist performance in an 85-69 Fighting Illini victory over Morehead State.

Domask notched his triple-double with a 3-pointer with 2:57 remaining in the game. He and the other starters were subbed following the basket, with Illinois leading by 24. Ja Morant recorded the last NCAA Tournament triple-double, for Murray State, against Marquette in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament.

Domask, from Waupun, Wisconsin, came into the game averaging 16.0 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. He joins an exclusive list of players to record a triple-double in an NCAA Tournament game.

The Fighting Illini will play No. 11 Duquesne in the second round on Saturday.

Marcus Domask triple-double

Here's a look at Domask recording the 10th triple-double in NCAA Tournament history:

TRIPLE DOUBLE DOMASK.



The 9th player in @NCAA Tournament history 👏 pic.twitter.com/Su3feslZCD — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 21, 2024

How many NCAA Tournament triple-doubles are there?

Domask's triple-double is the 10th in NCAA Tournament history. Prior to his outing vs. Morehead State, the most recent March Madness triple-double came in 2019, from Murray. The first came from Michigan's Gary Grant in 1987.

To date, only Michigan State's Draymond Green has more than one triple-double in NCAA Tournament history: He recorded his first in 2011, and his second in 2012 (both in the second round). The furthest into the tournament a triple-double has occurred was the Elite Eight, first by Utah's Andre Miller in 1998 and then by Marquette's Dwyane Wade in 2003.

NCAA Tournament triple-doubles

Gary Grant, Michigan ( 1987 ): 24 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists vs. UNC (second round)

Shaquille O'Neal, LSU (1992): 26 points, 13 rebounds and 11 blocks vs. BYU (first round)

David Cain, St. John's (1993): 12 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists vs. Texas Tech (first round)

Andre Miller, Utah (1998): 18 points, 14 rebounds and 13 assists vs. Arizona (Elite Eight)

Dwyane Wade, Marquette (2003): 29 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists vs. Kentucky (Elite Eight)

Cole Aldrich, Kansas (2009): 13 points, 20 rebounds and 10 blocks vs. Dayton (second round)

Draymond Green, Michigan State (2011): 23 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists vs. UCLA (second round)

Draymond Green, Michigan State (2012): 24 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists vs. LIU Brooklyn (second round)

Ja Morant, Murray State (2019): 17 points, 11 rebounds and 16 assists vs. Marquette (first round)

Marcus Domask, Illinois (2024): 12 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists vs. Morehead State (first round)

