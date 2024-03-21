Illinois basketball vs. Morehead State live score, updates, highlights from 2024 March Madness game

The Big Ten Conference tournament champion Illinois Fighting Illini face the Morehead State Eagles on Thursday in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament in Omaha, Nebraska.

Here's everything you need to know about the March Madness game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more, plus updates from Omaha:

Illinois vs. Morehead State live score updates in NCAA first round

The winner of the East Region bracket matchup will take on the winner of the game between No. 6 seed BYU and No. 11 seed Duquesne.

What channel is Illinois vs. Morehead State today? How to watch, stream live

The Illini and Eagles will face off in a game broadcast on truTV. Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), Deb Antonelli (analyst) and Avery Johnson (analyst) will be on the call, with AJ Ross serving as the sideline reporter.

Streaming options for the game include the NCAA March Madness Live app, which is showing every NCAA Tournament game for free, and Sling TV, which carries all tournament games on a Warner Bros. Discovery network: TBS, TNT and truTV.

Illinois vs. Morehead State start time, TV info, location

Start time: 2:10 p.m. CDT

TV info: TruTV

Location: CHI Health Center, Omaha, Nebraska

Illinois vs. Morehead State preview

Illinois: Coach Brad Underwood’s team enters March Madness with a 26-8 record and victories in 12 of its past 15 games, helping it earn a No. 3 seed for the NCAA Tournament. That stretch was capped off last week in the Big Ten Tournament in Minneapolis, where the Illini won three games in three days, including a 93-87 victory in the conference championship game against Wisconsin.

Morehead State: The No. 14 seed Eagles enter the matchup with a 26-8 record after winning the Ohio Valley Conference championship. It’s Morehead State’s ninth all-time NCAA Tournament appearance and first since 2021. Its last victory in the Big Dance came in 2011, when a team led by future NBA first-round draft pick Kenneth Faried upset No. 4 seed Louisville 62-61.

Illinois vs. Morehead State odds, betting line, spread

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Monday, March 18, 2024

Spread : Illinois (-12.5)

Over/under : 147.5 points

Moneyline: Illinois -900, Morehead State +575

What is an Illini? Explaining Illinois nickname, mascot leading into 2024 NCAA Tournament

Illinois vs. Morehead State prediction, game picks

Illinois 81, Morehead State 67: Sportsbook Wire writes, "Illinois has compiled a 19-14-1 record against the spread this season. Morehead State is 20-11-1 ATS this season. The Fighting Illini average 84.4 points per game, 21.6 more points than the 62.8 the Eagles allow."

Illinois vs. Morehead State stats

ILLINOIS

PPG: 84.4

PPG allowed: 73.8

FG% .471

3PT% : .350

KenPom ranking: 10

MOREHEAD STATE

PPG: 75.5

PPG allowed: 62.8

FG% .470

3PT% : .361

KenPom ranking: 111

Illinois vs. Morehead State championship odds

Odds according to BetMGM:

Illinois: +3,000

Morehead State: +100,000

Illinois and Morehead State will tip off at 2:10 p.m. CDT, though that time could be pushed back depending on how long the game preceding it at the venue — Duquesne vs. BYU — runs.

Illinois basketball schedule 2023-24

Below are the results of Illinois' last five games. For its full schedule, click here.

Date Opponent Tuesday, March 5 Purdue 77, Illinois 71 Sunday, March 10 Illinois 73, Iowa 61 Friday, March 15 Illinois 77, Ohio State 74 (Big Ten Tournament) Saturday, March 16 Illinois 98, Nebraska 87 (Big Ten Tournament) Sunday, March 17 Illinois 93, Wisconsin 87 (Big Ten Tournament) Thursday, March 21 vs. Morehead State (NCAA Tournament)

Morehead State basketball schedule 2023-24

Below are the results of Morehead State's last five games. For its full schedule, click here.

Date Opponent Thursday, Feb. 29 Morehead State 72, Southeast Missouri 50 Saturday, March 2 Morehead State 67, Lindenwood 49 Thursday, March 7 Morehead State 78, Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (OVC Tournament) Friday, March 8 Morehead State 84, UT Martin 78 (OVC Tournament) Saturday, March 9 Morehead State 69, Little Rock 55 (OVC Tournament) Thursday, March 21 vs. Illinois (NCAA Tournament)

Craig Meyer contributed to this story.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Illinois vs Morehead State live score, updates: 2024 NCAA Tournament