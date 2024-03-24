Illinois basketball tickets for Sweet 16? Prices, how to buy for NCAA Tournament game vs Iowa State

Illinois Fighting Illini basketball will play this week in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16, the No. 3 seed Illini facing No. 2 seed Iowa State on Thursday in Boston.

Illinois (28-8) defeated No. 14 seed Morehead State and No. 11 seed Duquesne to advance to its first March Madness Sweet 16 since 2005. They came into the NCAA Tournament after winning the Big Ten Conference tournament.

Coach Brad Underwood's team is in the East Region semifinal along with the winning teams from Sunday's games of UConn vs. Northwestern and San Diego State vs. Yale.

Here is the ticket information and prices for Illinois vs. Iowa State.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Illinois vs Iowa State tickets, prices for March Madness' Sweet 16