Illinois basketball rolls Duquesne in March Madness, advances to NCAA Tournament Sweet 16

OMAHA, Neb. — The Illinois men's basketball team is sticking around March Madness a little longer.

The Illini advanced to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2005 with an 89-63 victory against No. 11 seed Duquesne on Saturday night.

Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 30 to lead Big Ten tournament champion Illinois (28-8), which now meets No. 2 seed Iowa State on Thursday or Friday in the East Region semifinals.

HIGHLIGHTS: Illinois basketball vs. Duquesne in 2024 March Madness second-round game

When did Illinois basketball last make the Sweet 16?

This is Illinois' first trip to the Sweet 16 since 2005, when the Illini lost to North Carolina in the national championship game. Duquesne was seeking its first Sweet 16 appearance since the tournament expanded in 1985.

This also is the first trip to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament for the Illini's veteran coach Brad Underwood, who has not reached that level in 11 seasons between Illinois, Stephen F. Austin and Oklahoma State.

Illinois lost in the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament the last three seasons, twice in the second round and once in the first round. Here is a look at their final NCAA Tournament game the last three seasons:

2023: No. 8 seed Arkansas 73, No. 9 seed Illinois 63 (first round)

2022: No. 5 seed Houston 68, No. 4 seed Illinois 53 (second round)

2021: No. 8 seed Loyola Chicago 71, No. 1 seed Illinois 58 (second round)

Terrence Shannon Jr. joins Peorian on elite list

Terrence Shannon scored 30 points vs. Duquesne, joining a pair of former NBA players to become the third Illinois men's basketball player to score 30 or more in an NCAA Tournament game and first in 20 years.

Deron Williams scored 31 points for Illinois in a second-round tournament game against Cincinnati on March 21, 2004. Williams was drafted No. 3 overall in the 2005 NBA Draft and spent 12 seasons in the league.

Peoria Manual graduate Frank Williams scored 30 in a Sweet 16 game against Kansas on March 23, 2001. He was drafted No. 25 overall in 2022 NBA Draft and spent parts of three seasons in the league. His son Da'Monte Williams also played for Illinois.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Illinois vs. Duquesne in March Madness: Illini advance to Sweet 16