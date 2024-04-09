Illinois basketball ranking: Where did the Fighting Illini finish in the final top 25 of 2023-24?

The Illinois basketball team ended the 2023-24 season ranked No. 7 nationwide in the final USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll, released on Tuesday, one day after the NCAA championship game.

The Illini (29-9) jumped three spots in the final coaches' poll to their highest of the season. The Fighting Illini finished second in the Big Ten Conference and won the league tournament before a run to the NCAA Elite Eight, where they lost to eventual national champion and No. 1-ranked UConn.

What is Illinois basketball ranked?

The Illini ended No. 7 in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll. They were No. 10 in The Associated Press poll on March 18; that final poll has not yet been released. Illinois is No. 10 in the final KenPom.com rankings.

Who is No. 1 in men's college basketball?

UConn (37-3) is the unanimous No. 1 in the USA TODAY poll after defeating No. 2 Purdue 75-50 to win its second consecutive NCAA championship on Monday in Glendale, Arizona.

Who is the top 10 in men's college basketball?

The top-ranked college basketball teams, according to the final USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll, released on April 9, 2024:

UConn (37-3) Purdue (34-5) Houston (32-5) Alabama (25-12) Tennessee (27-9) North Carolina (29-8) Illinois (29-9) Iowa State (29-8) Duke (27-9) Creighton (25-10)

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Illinois basketball final ranking 2024: Fighting Illini finish in top 25