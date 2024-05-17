Giants OF Jung Hoo Lee to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery

The Korean star signed a $113 million deal with the Giants last offseason

Jung Hoo Lee's rookie season is over after a month and a half.

The San Francisco Giants outfielder will undergo season-ending surgery on his left shoulder, the team announced Friday. Lee is in the first season of a six-year, $113 million contract he signed last offseason.

Jung Hoo Lee IL10 CF - SF - #51 2024 - false season 145 AB .262 AVG 2 HR 2 SB .641 OPS

The injury occurred on Sunday, when Lee made attempted to make a jumping catch in right-center at the Oracle Park wall. His glove missed the double from Cincinnati Reds infielder Jeimer Candelario, while his arm came down hard on the padded top of the fence (video above).