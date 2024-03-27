Illinois basketball Sweet 16 history, including the times it was powered by Peoria

The Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball team is back in the Sweet 16 for the first time in nearly 20 years, but the program is no stranger to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament — including multiple teams led by players and coaches from Peoria.

We look back at the nine times the Illini played in the so-called Sweet 16 since March Madness expanded to 48 teams, starting with the 1981 Illini and updated through the 2024 run to Boston.

1981 | (8) Kansas State 57, (4) Illinois 52

Coach: Lou Henson in his sixth year at Illinois

Players: Future NBA players Eddie Johnson and Derek Harper led a backcourt that included three Peoria-area standouts: Mark Smith (Richwoods), Derek Holcomb (Richwoods) and Kevin Bontemps (Morton). Smith and Holcomb also were drafted into the NBA.

Game: Johnson scored 15, while Smith and Perry Range added 10 each for the Illini, who reached as high as No. 12 in the nation that season. K-State was led by future NBAer Rolando Blackman and future Illinois State coach Tim Jankovich .

Next: The Illini finished 21-8. Kansas State's Cinderella run ended in the Elite Eight with a loss to North Carolina, which lost to Indiana in the title game.

Doug Altenberger of Richwoods

1984 | (2) Illinois 72, (3) Maryland 70

Coach: Lou Henson in his ninth year at Illinois

Players: Efrem Winters , Bruce Douglas and Richwoods grad Doug Altenberger led the Illini. Peoria High grad and future Illinois Central College coach Tony Wysinger was a freshman.

Game: Illinois played poorly down the stretch but survived to the Elite Eight. Five players including Altenberger scored in double-digits for the Illini, who that season won the Big Ten Conference and reached as high as No. 6 in the nation. Maryland's roster included Len Bias , who died of a cocaine overdose in 1986, two days after being drafted into the NBA.

Next: Illinois (26-5) lost to Kentucky, 54-51, in the Elite Eight. The Wildcats lost to eventual national champion Georgetown in the Final Four.

1985 | (2) Georgia Tech 61, (3) Illinois 53

Coach: Lou Henson in his 10th year at Illinois

Players: Anthony Welch grew into the team's leading scorer, while team MVP Doug Altenberger (Richwoods), Efrem Winters and Bruce Douglas remained a steady force. The roster also included Peoria High grad Tony Wysinger and future NBA draft picks George Montgomery and Ken Norman .

Game: Altenberger scored 24 points but it wasn't enough as Georgia Tech — led by future NBAers Mark Price and John Salley — bounced the Illini from the first NCAA Tournament with 64 teams.

Next: Illinois, which started the season ranked No. 2, finished 26-9. Georgia Tech lost in the Elite Eight to Georgetown, which eventually lost to No. 8 seed Villanova in the national title game.

1989 | (1) Illinois 83, (4) Louisville 69

Coach: Lou Henson in his 14th year at Illinois.

Players: The so-called "Flyin' Illini" had future NBAers in Nick Anderson , Kenny Battle , Kendall Gill , Stephen Bardo and Marcus Liberty . There were no players from the Peoria area on the roster.

Game: The Illini overcame an injury to Battle to defeat the Cardinals and eventual No. 1 overall pick Pervis Ellison . Anderson scored 24, Gill 16 and Liberty 14 in replacement of Battle.

Next: Illinois (30-4), which reached No. 1 during the season, went on to the program's first Final Four appearance since 1952, losing to eventual national champion Michigan, 83-81.

2001 | (1) Illinois 80, (4) Kansas 64

Coach: Bill Self in his first year at Illinois.

Players: The former Manual trio of Frank Williams (future NBA player, Big Ten POY), Sergio McClain and Marcus Griffin starred. The roster also included Lincoln High grad Brian Cook (NBA draft pick) and all-American Cory Bradford . Peoria High grad Jerrance Howard was a redshirt freshman.

Game: Williams set the then-program mark for single-game NCAA Tournament scoring with 30 points, adding five rebounds, three steals and three assists in a star performance. Lucas Johnson added 15 points and McClain pulled in a double-double (10 points, 10 rebounds).

Next: Big Ten co-champion Illinois (27-8) lost in the Elite Eight to Arizona, which eventually lost to Duke in the national championship game.

2002 | (1) Kansas 73, (4) Illinois 69

Coach: Bill Self in his second year at Illinois.

Players: All-American Frank Williams of Manual led the Illini along with Cory Bradford and future NBA draft picks Brian Cook of Lincoln High and Robert Archibald . Former Manual coach Wayne McClain was in his first season as an assistant and Peoria High grad Jerrance Howard was a reserve.

Game: Kansas and its trio of freshman ( Aaron Miles , Keith Langford and Wayne Simien ) teamed veterans Drew Gooden and Kirk Hinrich to hold off the Illini. Williams scored 15, while Cook (13 points, 9 rebounds) and Archibald (15 points, 10 rebounds) also shined.

Next: Illinois, which ranked as high at No. 2, finished at 26-9 with a Big Ten co-championship. Kansas went on to win the region and lose to eventual national champion Maryland in the Final Four.

2004 | (1) Duke 72, (5) Illinois 62

Coach: Bruce Weber in his first season at Illinois

Players: All-American guards Dee Brown and Deron Williams led the backcourt, while Roger Powell , Luther Head and James Augustine rounded out a deep and solid starting five. Peoria High grad Jerrance Howard was a captain in his senior season, while Peoria Notre Dame grad Brian Randle was a key reserve as a freshman. The coaching staff included former Manual coach Wayne McClain .

Game: Chris Duhon led Duke's talented group that also included Luol Deng , JJ Redick and Shelden Williams , pulling away in the second half to lift one of Coach K's 13 Final Four teams.

Next: Illinois, which reached as high as No. 11 in the nation, finished 26-7 and Big Ten champions. Duke went on to win the region and lose to eventual national champion UConn in the Final Four.

2005 | (1) Illinois 77, (12) Milwaukee 63

Coach: Bruce Weber in his second season at Illinois

Players: The best Illini team since 1989 included four future NBA draft picks in Dee Brown , Deron Williams , Luther Head and James Augustine . Along with Roger Powell , five Illini averaged in double-figures. Peoria Notre Dame grad Brian Randle took a medical redshirt after breaking his hand while punching a wall in frustration during preseason practice. Former Manual coach Wayne McClain was an assistant coach.

Game: Brown and Williams combined for 42 points, 10 assists and solid defense to lead the Illini past the NCAA Tournament Cinderella coached by Bruce Pearl .

Next: The No. 1-ranked Illini (37-2) orchestrated an incredible rally to defeat Arizona in the Elite Eight and rolled Louisville in the Final Four before advancing to the national championship. North Carolina defeated the Illini, 75-70.

2024 | Illinois vs. Iowa State, 9:09 p.m. Thursday

Coach: Brad Underwood in his seventh year at Illinois.

Players: All-Big Ten players Terrence Shannon Jr. , Marcus Damask and Coleman Hawkins .

Game: The No. 3 seed Illini face No. 2 seed Iowa State in the East Region semifinals at TD Garden in Boston.

Next? The winner of this game meets the winner of the game between No. 1 seed UConn and No. 5 seed San Diego State.

