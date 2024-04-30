Holohan and Eisa among 11 let go by Grimsby

Gavan Holohan helped to secure Grimsby Town's League Two status this season [Rex]

Gavan Holohan and Abo Eisa head a list of 11 players set to leave Grimsby Town this summer.

Holohan, 32, had the most assists this season, while Eisa, with nine goals, was second top scorer behind Danny Rose.

Midfielder Kieran Green has been given an extended contract, with 12 other players retained from last season by head coach David Artell.

Discussions remain ongoing with a trio of players - Harry Clifton, Denver Hume and Callum Ainley - over new deals.

The Mariners finished 21st in League Two, just seven points clear of relegation.

Signed from Hartlepool United in March 2022, Holohan made 12 appearances that season as Grimsby climbed back into the EFL via the National League play-offs at Wembley.

Since then, he played 95 times, scoring 12 goals, with his last game coming in the 2-0 win over Swindon Town that secured Grimsby's place in League Two for another season.