'He's going to have a huge year for us.' Why Penn State football's defense is elite again

STATE COLLEGE — One of the most imposing Penn State football players somehow came up with the football.

Amin Vanover, a 6-foot-4, 265-pound defensive end, made the most unlikely play of this Blue-White Game when he plucked a pass out of the air and clutched it as he rolled to the ground. He quickly got up and jogged toward the end zone in celebration with teammates and coach James Franklin close behind.

It was a moment to savor during an otherwise easily distracting spring football day in Beaver Stadium, with those wicked wind gusts and that weird running game clock and backups starring everywhere ...

Look at it this way: At one of Penn State's traditionally most dominating positions − one in immediate need of reloading − Vanover showed something important on this day.

So did his teammate on the other side of the defensive line, Abdul Carter.

Penn State defensive end Amin Vanover comes down with an interception during the Blue-White game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, April 13, 2024, in State College. The White team defeated the Blue team, 27-0.

One guy who's never got to star in five years here.

The other playing an entirely new position this spring.

Their defensive end work may have been the most intriguing revelation of this intrasquad scrimmage, a 27-0 victory by the White over the Blue.

How important?

Franklin began his postgame press conference, without any prodding, by expounding upon Vanover.

Amin Vanover expects to have a "huge year" for Penn State's defense, according to head coach James Franklin. Vanover, a fifth-year senior, is getting his first chance to truly star as a rush-end.

He is the senior who endured the toughest of life beginnings. Vanover talked Saturday about being born prematurely, weighing less than two pounds. He stayed in neonatal intensive care for the first six months of his life and struggled for good health for the next few years.

"I think Amin Vanover's a pretty cool story for us. I think he's going to have a huge year for us," Franklin said. "He's a guy, in my opinion, who's done it the right way. It hasn't always been easy for him or us. His journey has been challenging at times, and he's really stuck it out and just got better and better and better.

"I'm really proud of Amin."

Vanover played in only eight games over his first two Penn State seasons. He remained a backup the past two years.

On Saturday, he had two tackles and a sack to go with that interception of a screen pass.

He explained his progress this way: "I've been very coachable in my process. I was like, what you call, a slow learner when I first got (to Penn State). But as I pick up more and more and learn from the older guys, it's been real good.

"The work I put in is just starting to show. I put in extra time during the offseason, even this spring, just waking up early, doing extra work on my own. It's just all starting to pay off."

Penn State football: Abdul Carter, 'the best first step in the country'

Could Abdul Carter (11) be an even more imposing defensive end than he was as a linebacker? His domination on the edge in the Blue-White Game on April 13, 2024, turned heads.

Carter was the other defensive phenomenon on Saturday.

The former freshman All-America linebacker is making the transition to defensive end this spring, which, according to Franklin and fellow players, has gone faster than expected. He was so quick out of his stance during the Blue-White Game that he often was in the backfield as the play was just developing.

He registered only one tackle for loss but looked prepared to take over a game. Possibly be even more effective than as a former do-everything linebacker. Then, rushing the passer and playing along scrimmage were his best attributes the past two years.

"He's different," Vanover said. "His first step is different, probably the best first step in the country."

Carter expects to be a starter this fall along with fellow junior Dani Dennis-Sutton. And yet there may not be much drop-off now to Vanover or sophomore Jameial Lyons, who "flashed" on Saturday, according to Franklin.

Could this group end up as good as the one led by Chop Robinson and Adisa Isaac, expected high NFL Draft choices in less than two weeks?

"We were the best d-line in the country last year for a reason" Vanover said, "and that's not going to change."

