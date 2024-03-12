Why Penn State football's Drew Allar, Abdul Carter should be rising stars this spring

Burgeoning Penn State football star Abdul Carter is finally making the position move others saw coming for quite a while.

The Nittany Lions junior will be getting his first taste as a pass-rushing defensive end when spring practice sessions begin today. For the past two years he's stunned onlookers, from time to time, with his pursuit speed and instincts in such a large body.

Now, he may just get to concentrate on what he's best at. The timing couldn't be better, too, according to his coach, James Franklin.

Firstly, the Lions can certainly use some edge rush reinforcement after losing starters Chop Robinson and Adisa Isaac to next month's NFL Draft. Plus, Carter has reached a tipping point at being able to play linebacker at his best abilities.

Abdul Carter (11) flashed intriguing big-play ability at linebacker. But could be even better at defensive end? He begins his transition this spring.

Franklin has told the story of recruiting Carter a few years ago in the Philadelphia suburbs: Of how the kid was a furious weightlifter in a stunning set-up in the family's living room — about joking with mom and dad about how Carter did not need to get any larger before arriving at Penn State.

“I remember when we recruited Abdul, I thought he was a defensive end. And Abdul and his dad were adamant he was a linebacker," Franklin said. "The reality is, we just wanted him in our program and knew he was going to be a really good player wherever he decided to play.

“But this (position move) wasn’t something from us. This was Abdul wanting to make this move, for a number of reasons and we’re excited about it."

Abdul Carter's specialty has been tracking down quarterbacks and running backs behind scrimmage, like Mississippi's Quinshon Judkins (4) in the Peach Bowl. He'll get to do that on a full-time basis now with his move to defensive end.

Carter, of course, made an immediate impact as a true freshman in 2022 — getting tossed for a questionable helmet-to-helmet hit on Purdue's quarterback in the first moments of his very first college game. He went on, that season and next, to flash impressive ballcarrier tracking skills, reminiscent of former Penn State greats like Paul Posluszny and Micah Parsons.

The thing was, Carter was larger than most every linebacker who came before him. Last season, he weighed as much or more than a handful of Penn State linemen.

“He was really on the bubble of struggling to keep his weight in the linebacker (mold) ... been right around 250, above or below for a while," Franklin said. "His body was naturally telling him he could make the move if needed to, wanted to. And there’s an opportunity there. … I think this is going to be a win-win for everybody."

Carter combined to make 10.5 sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss during his first two seasons at linebacker. He earned first-team All-Big Ten honors last year.

But he may be turning an important corner, now able to focus on chasing down quarterbacks and running backs behind scrimmage. The hope is that he'll pair with fellow starter Dani Dennis-Sutton to form, once again, arguably the best defensive end combo in the Big Ten.

He just needs to do the required transitioning work before next month's Blue-White Game and again in preseason camp.

“It is a big change. He’s never really done this before," Franklin said. "It’s not like you just make the decision to move and snap your fingers and automatically you’re a defensive end. It’s a different world the closer you get to the ball."

Dec 30, 2023; Atlanta, GA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) runs with the ball against the Mississippi Rebels during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Drew Allar is looking to build upon his first season as a starter where he was, in some ways, remarkable (25 touchdowns, just two interceptions) and yet underwhelming (struggled in three biggest games, all defeats).

Franklin preached improved consistency when asked about Allar's progression.

"He’s had a great offseason, he looks better, he looks leaner," Franklin said. "His weight is still very similar, but I think he’s changed his body composition in a lot of ways."

New offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki can help Allar, Franklin noted, with a system that emphasizes putting opposing defenses in conflict, particularly with the play-action pass and increased, multiple formations and pre-snap motions.

Penn State football's missing linemen: Drew Shelton, Garrett Sexton

Arrowhead offensive lineman Garrett Sexton (71) prepares to block Marquette defensive lineman Cole Fischer (92) in a game Thursday, August 17, 2023, at Hart Park in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.

The Nittany Lions won't be able to work out two of their most promising offensive tackles this spring, including expected starter Drew Shelton.

Shelton, a junior, underwent offseason surgery to repair an undisclosed shoulder or arm injury and will not participate in spring workouts, Franklin said. Shelton is the top candidate to replace all-star left tackle Olu Fashanu.

Incoming freshman Garrett Sexton, one of the top-rated prospects in the 2024 recruiting class, also is shelved temporarily with an undisclosed injury.

Frank Bodani covers Penn State football for the York Daily Record and USA Today Network. Contact him at fbodani@ydr.com and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @YDRPennState.

