Penn State football's struggles, stars, hopefuls: What we learned from the Blue-White Game

STATE COLLEGE — The Penn State football Blue-White Game, once again, was mostly a glorified practice only trickling into something much more hopeful and definitive to come.

This version, Saturday in Beaver Stadium, was quarterbacks trying to throw passes in 40 mph wind gusts. It was high-profile pieces of the team not taking the field (like running backs Nick Singleton, Kaytron Allen and tight end Tyler Warren) or maybe not even with the team at all (receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith).

It was running backs like Beau Pribula being sacked and tackled with two-hand touch.

It was even coach James Franklin "playing" the tuba with the Blue-Band after it was all over.

What of new coordinator Andy Kotelnicki's new offense was really even on display in the stacked White team's 27-0 victory over the Blue?

Penn State defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton (33) pressures quarterback Beau Pribula during the Blue-White game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, April 13, 2024, in State College.

"Today was pretty vanilla. No, honestly, not much," quarterback Drew Allar said with a smile.

And so the learning points can be more subtle in the last official team practice until early August. But they were there, in flashes and glimpses.

Here are three things we learned from the Blue-White Game:

Penn State football running backs inspire: Quinton Martin, Cam Wallace, London Montgomery

Penn State running back Cam Wallace (26) avoids a tackle attempt while carrying the ball during the Blue-White game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, April 13, 2024, in State College. The White team defeated the Blue team, 27-0.

With starters Singleton and Allen held out for precautionary injury issues, the battle for the important No. 3 tailback spot was full-on.

And freshmen Quinton Martin, Cam Wallace and London Montgomery all showed valuable skills.

Martin, the most highly-rated of the trio, scored twice on limited touches and looked smooth and effortless doing it. And Wallace, all 5-foot-9 and 200 pounds of him, offered impressive power and churn through the line. Montgomery showed impressive lateral quickness by juking out a defender on a key run from his own goal line.

How did Lions fare? Blue-White Game scouting report: 4 things to look for from Penn State football

The Lions may not need all three in the fall. But their work showed how impressively deep this room is.

Martin excelled despite missing considerable practice time this spring injured.

The running backs at @PennStateFball are looking 💯. pic.twitter.com/g83MPoaytm — Penn State On BTN (@PennStateOnBTN) April 13, 2024

"I do think he's got really good vision. Between now and (the) West Virginia (opener) he's got a lot of work to do, and I think he'll do it," Franklin said of Martin.

"That's one of those things all of our guys got to understand: The number one ability in football is availability. They got to be out there to be developed every single day ... and to be evaluated every single day. I would have liked to have seen more out of him, but I do think a foundation has been laid with him to make significant progress this summer."

Deepest Penn State defensive back group? New leaders emerging

A few of the Lions' most active, impressive performers were cornerbacks and safeties.

Maybe most importantly, sophomore transfer A.J. Harris confirmed his spring practice buzz with a standout effort from beginning to end. He emphatically snuffed out a screen pass at the line of scrimmage early and looked the part of the most aggressive, comfortable defensive back.

He led the team with seven tackles (six solo) to go with two tackles for loss and a pass breakup. Safeties King Mack and Zakee Wheatley combined for five tackles and an interception.

Meanwhile, cornerback Kolin Dinkins, a deep reserve, highlighted the depth of this room. The mostly special teams worker showed out on Saturday with four tackles (all solo), a sack and nearly an impressively-anticipated interception returned for a touchdown.

The play, however, was called back because quarterback Beau Pribula was ruled down before he threw the ball.

Tre Wallace shines: Receivers make progress despite struggles, possible defection

Penn State wide receiver Omari Evans (5) runs after a catch during the Blue-White game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, April 13, 2024, in State College. The White team defeated the Blue team, 27-0.

It was a rough day to play pitch-and-catch. The blustery winds saw to that, evidenced by one Allar pass that took off and sailed high, banging off a crossbar.

The quarterbacks were a combined 24-of-51 passing.

It didn't help that new, hopeful standout Julian Fleming was only targeted three times (one catch, 5 yards) and expected starter KeAndre Lambert-Smith was not even with the team (Franklin declined to discuss his status or transfer portal rumors).

One critical receiver did stand out, though.

Redshirt junior Tre Wallace, who couldn't stay healthy last year, looked like the best pass-catcher on the field, without question.

He looked smooth, comfortable and dangerous with the ball in space on his five-catch, 72-yard day. His one visible flaw was not being able to hold onto a swirling fade pattern in the end zone.

Tight ends Andrew Rappleyea and Joey Schlaffer, both expected backups, combined for six catches, including Rappleyea's 30-yard touchdown down the right sideline at the end.

"I've had all the faith in the world in our wide receivers in terms of talent and ability," Franklin said. "We got to take the next step. I saw them take a step this spring, we're going to need to take another step this summer. The positive thing is you can really improve ... in the passing game over the summer.

"But we have the talent in the room. ... We have belief in those guys."

