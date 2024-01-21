Can Oklahoma men's basketball snap its losing streak to Texas?

This could be the year for the Sooners.

Following its 69-65 road win over Cincinnati on Saturday, the No. 15-ranked OU men's basketball team now shifts its focus to a home game against Texas at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The Sooners are searching for their first win over the Longhorns since Jan. 26, 2021.

OU has lost five straight games against Texas, but it enters Tuesday's matchup with plenty of momentum. The Sooners (15-3, 3-2 Big 12) are on a two-game win streak, and they boast an 11-0 record at home this season.

OU is led by Siena transfer Javian McCollum. The junior guard is averaging 14.9 points and four assists per game.

Meanwhile, Texas (13-5, 2-3 Big 12) has lost two of its last three games. But it did earn a 75-73 home win over No. 9 Baylor on Saturday.

The Longhorns are led by Oral Roberts transfer Max Abmas. The graduate guard is averaging 17.8 points and 4.3 assists per game.

Big 12 power rankings: TCU biggest riser in deep league displaying home-court advantage

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU men's basketball: Sooners hope to end drought against Texas