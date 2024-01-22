What channel is Oklahoma basketball vs. Texas on Tuesday? Time and schedule

NORMAN — The No. 15-ranked OU men's basketball team is set to host Texas at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Here's what you need to know about the rivalry matchup between the Sooners (15-3, 3-2 Big 12) and the Longhorns (13-5, 2-3 Big 12):

What time does OU basketball vs. Texas start?

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 23

Time: 6 p.m. CT

Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman

The Sooners and Longhorns will tip off their Big 12 college basketball game at 6 p.m. CT.

What channel is OU vs. Texas basketball on?

TV: ESPN (Cox 29/HD 720, Dish 140, DirecTV 206, U-verse 602/HD 1602)

How to watch online: Watch ESPN (here's how to stream it live)

Oklahoma vs. Texas betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Monday, Jan. 22

Spread: N/A

Over/under: N/A

Moneyline: N/A

