Greenlaw carted off, questionable to return with Achilles injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The 49ers lost a key piece to their defense in the second quarter of Super Bowl LVIII against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw suffered an Achilles injury as he ran onto the field for the 49ers' defensive drive with 9:16 remaining in the second quarter.

Dre was carted off after suffering an injury running back onto the field 😢



After suffering the injury, Greenlaw was attended to by trainers on San Francisco's sideline before leaving the game on a cart.

Greenlaw initially was questionable to return before the 49ers ruled him out for the remainder of the game.

Backup linebacker Oren Burks replaced Greenlaw on the following drive.