Going to or avoiding the Miami Corporate Run? What to know about traffic, parking, route

The 2024 Lexus Corporate Run returns to downtown Miami Thursday evening.

The good news for commuters: There are no simultaneous concerts or theatrical events at the nearby Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts on Biscayne Boulevard. There are no Miami Heat home games scheduled for Thursday along the race route, either.

Take note, drivers: This year’s Corporate Run, in its 39th year, could put about 18,000 runners, walkers or wheelchair users from about 700 companies on the streets of downtown Miami. If these numbers hold, the figures would top the 2023 Lexus Miami Corporate Run. Last April, the event drew 14,113 participants from 539 companies.

Some things remain certain: Thousands of employers and employees will forget their titles and bond through competition, most with a goal to get across the finish line in whatever means they choose: walk, run or in wheelchair. Fitness and socializing are big lures, too.

But all those people need to get there. And everyone else who happens to need to pass through downtown Miami for work or pleasure needs to know that cars will be detoured for the duration of the 3.1-mile 5K race.

The Lexus 2024 Corporate Run course map for Thursday, April 25, 2024.

Here’s what everyone needs to know about road shutdowns, parking and access:

When does Miami’s Corporate Run start?

Schedule: The 2024 Miami run starts at 6:45 p.m. Thursday, April 25, at Bayfront Park at 301 N. Biscayne Blvd. in downtown Miami. Get there around 5 p.m. for the programming before the main event. Meet with your team at its tent, get your T-shirt, and warm up. Need to prep or need last-minute encouragement to banish the “Why did I sign up for this” butterflies? There’s coordinated stretch routines and pump-you-up events beforehand.

A runner in a cafecito costume participates during the Miami Lexus Corporate Run in downtown Miami on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

Road closures

These road closings in downtown Miami are for Thursday, April 25:

▪ Biscayne Boulevard northbound lanes from Chopin Plaza to Northeast Third Street will be closed from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday.

▪ Biscayne Boulevard northbound traffic will be re-routed to the southbound lanes from Southeast First Street to Northeast Fourth Street from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. Northbound lanes will be closed from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Northbound lanes will return to their normal trajectory from Northeast Fourth Street. Biscayne Boulevard southbound lanes will offer two-way traffic with specific attention given to all residents of the immediate area.

▪ Biscayne Boulevard from Southeast First St. south to Southeast Third Street will be closed from 5:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.

▪ Southeast Second Street from Biscayne Boulevard to North River Drive will be closed from 6:30 p.m. to 7:40 p.m.

▪ North River Drive from Southwest Second Street to Northwest Fifth Street will be closed from 6:30 p.m. to 7:50 p.m.

▪ Northwest Fifth Street from North River Drive to Northwest Sixth Avenue will be closed from 6:30 p.m. to 7:55 p.m.

▪ Northwest Sixth Avenue from Northwest Fifth Street to Northwest Sixth Street will be closed from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

▪ Northwest Sixth Street from Northwest Sixth Avenue to Northwest Fifth Avenue will be closed from 6:30 p.m. to 8:05 p.m.

▪ Northwest Fifth Avenue from Northwest Sixth Street to Northwest Fifth Street will be closed from 6:30 p.m. to 8:10 p.m.

▪ Northwest Fifth Street from Northwest Fifth Avenue to Northwest Fourth Avenue will be closed from 6:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.

▪ Northwest Fourth Avenue from Northwest Fifth Street to Northwest Sixth Street will be closed from 6:30 p.m. to 8:20 p.m.

▪ Northwest Sixth Street from Northwest Fourth Avenue to Northwest Third Court will be closed from 6:30 p.m. to 8:25 p.m.

▪ Northwest Third Court from Northwest Sixth Street to Northwest Third Street will be closed from 6:30 p.m. to 8:35 p.m.

▪ Northwest Third Street from Northwest Third Court to Biscayne Boulevard will be closed from 6:30 p.m. to 8:50 p.m

Transportation and how to get there

Metromover map that may help you get to the 2024 Lexus Corporate Run on April 25, 2024.

Options: Public transportation to Bayfront Park is advised.

▪ You can pay directly at Metrorail fare gates using contactless-enabled bank cards or digital wallets or wearable devices like watches or a phone that have Apple Pay, Google Pay, Fitbit Pay and Samsung Pay. Or use transit cards like an EASY Card or EASY Ticket or the Go Miami-Dade Transit Mobile app.

▪ Details are on the Miami-Dade transportation home page at www8.miamidade.gov/global/transportation/home.page or the main Lexus Corporate Run website.

▪ Metrorail fare is $2.25 for a one-way trip or $5.65 for a One-Day Pass to the Government Center station. From there, transfer to Metromover’s Omni Loop or Inner Loop (free) and get off at the College/Bayside, First Street or Bayfront Park Metromover station.

Pro tip: Exit Metromover at the First Street Station, not the Bayfront Station. That’s because the First Street Station is closer to Corporate Run sections A, B, D, E-Class, F, H, S-Class, Q, and R. It also makes accessing the starting line easier, especially for anyone arriving late. Exit the station onto First Street, make a left and walk east a block and a half to Bayfront Park.

▪ Brightline: If you are coming from Broward, Brightline is probably an option. Tickets for April 25 from Fort Lauderdale start at $29 in the SMART category of seat. Returns from Miami that same day from 2:50 p.m. on varied between $34 and $54. The latest two trains — leaving Miami at 9:45 p.m. and 10:50 p.m. are $29 without taxes. Meaning, if one wanted to avoid the two latest returns to Fort Lauderdale, they would have to spend between $63 and $83.

Brightline’s pricing “is dynamic and subject to change at any time, based on date of travel, class of service, time of day, and overall availability,” according to its website.

A hand cyclist from Veterans Affairs Miami reacts after finishing the Lexus Corporate Run in downtown Miami on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

Parking at a station

Cost: Parking at the Metrorail stations is $4.50 per day. Pay at the station’s EASY Card/Ticket vending machine or through the PayByPhone app.

Miami parking garages

Here are some of the garages you can consider if you’re driving to the race. Race officials suggest then taking the Metromover to get close to the event.

▪ Garage #1 – Courthouse, 40 NW Third St. The nearest Metromover station is Government Center.

▪ Garage #3 – College Station Garage, 190 NE Third St. Nearest Metromover station is College/Bayside, or walk three blocks east and one block south to Bayfront Park.

▪ Garage #4 – Convention Center Garage, 100 SE Second Ave. Nearest Metromover station is Knight Center Station, or walk four blocks east and one block north to Bayfront Park.

▪ Bayside Marketplace Garage, 401 Biscayne Blvd. This garage is adjacent to Bayfront Park. Access the garage via the Port Boulevard entrance. and walk one block south to Bayfront Park. Participants can park here by showing their bib numbers for a discounted rate of $15.

How to find your company tent

Officials expect about 18,000 participants from more than 700 companies this year. Each company has its own tent and table where you can pick up your race number/timer packet and T-shirt and whatever goodies your company has for you like refreshments and selfie-ops. This is where you will all gather before and after participating. The Corporate Run website has a Company Tent Map layout under its Quick Links section on its home page with company name, its identifying number and zone area.

What about water?

Corporate Run 2024 has partnered with Miami-Dade Water to help hydrate participants. Keep an eye out for the blue signage and banners at Miami-Dade Water stations along the route. Or bring your own water bottles and fill with water or electrolyte-rich drinks.

A runner reacts after crossing the finish line during the Miami Lexus Corporate Run in downtown Miami on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

Weather forecast

The National Weather Service in Miami forecasts mostly clear skies with temperatures in the upper 70s around the 6:45 p.m. start of the race Thursday. Rain is not forecast at any point this week through Monday.

Wind gusts Thursday are expected to hit around 18 mph. As darkness falls mid-race, or as you socialize at the tents afterward, expect a low around 73. The gusts are expected to be around 13 mph Thursday evening.