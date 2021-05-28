Giro d'Italia 2021, stage 20 – live updates - GETTY IMAGES



What's on today's then?

Today's stage (see below profile) features three category one climbs while twice going high above 2,00 metres in altitude. With everything to play for, Simon Yates must throw everything he has – the ultimate Hail Mary – if he wants to take home the maglia rosa. Damiano Caruso, meanwhile, must mark the Briton to within an inch of his life if he is to keep hold of his second spot on general classification. With a 2min 29sec lead over Caruso – and 2min 49sec on Yates – Egan Bernal can afford to lose up to around two minutes to both and still stand a chance of becoming only the second Colombian to ever win the Giro d'Italia in Milan on Sunday.

Stage 20

Here's what the roadbook says about the final mountain stage: "A colossal Alpine stage, crossing over to Switzerland. After the start, the route passes the Swiss border to negotiate the never-ending San Bernardino Pass (24 km), clearing the summit above 2,000 metres.



"After the descent, the riders will rise again to over 2,000 metres, to negotiate the Splügen Pass (see below). A technical descent (passing through a few tunnels and an avalanche gallery) will lead all the way to the foot of the closing climb in Campodolcino.



"The ramps are steep over the last 7km. Past Campodolcino (see below), the route ascends in hairpins, through a number of tunnels, up to Pianazzo, travelling the old, narrow road to Madesimo, with punishing gradients.



"After a relatively flat stretch in Madesimo (see final 3km below), the route rises again with gradients nearing 10% over the last kilometres. The home straight is on tarmac road and on a slight incline."



Catch up: Highlights from Friday's stage

Hello and welcome to our coverage of stage 20 at the Giro d'Italia, the 164-kilometre run from Verbania to Valle Spluga-Alpe Motta.



Simon Yates (BikeExchange) may have won the stage on Friday, but when the dust settled and the numbers were pored over what were we left with? Well, it was pretty much a case of as you were in the race for the general classification. In fact, despite all of the rumblings about Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) having 'cracked', he increased his lead over Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) by 8sec.



Though it was a spirited ride and a well deserved victory for Yates, he will have to do much, much better – or hope that Bernal does genuinely crack – when the race enters his Colombian rival's natural terrain: the high mountains. And its is in those high mountains where Bernal will wear the maglia rosa, or leader's pink jersey, for an 11th successive day. But what does the top 10 look like, and who else are on the verge of taking home the jerseys from Italy?

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) keeps hold of the maglia ciclamino, the cyclamen jersey, and will, barring something quite extraordinary happening in the mountains today, secure the first Giro d'Italia points jersey of his career when the race concludes in Milan.

Geoffrey Bouchard (Ag2r-Citroën) has all but assured the second mountains classification jersey of his career after also topping the standings at the 2019 Vuelta a España. The maglia azzurra, blue jersey, cannot be mathematically secured until today's stage is over.

Alexandr Vlasov (Astana-Premier Tech) will again wear the maglia bianca, or the white jersey, on behalf of the maglia rosa Bernal.