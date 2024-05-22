Georgia target, top-50 recruit Bryce Davis sets commitment date

Bryce Davis, one of the nation’s top defensive lineman, considers Georgia among his final three schools. On Tuesday, Davis announced that he will commit to either UGA, Clemson or Duke on July 20.

Davis (6-foot-3, 245 pounds) plays for Grimsley High School in Greensboro, North Carolina. He is rated as the No. 6 defensive lineman, the No. 4 player in his state and the No. 47 overall recruit in the 2025 class, per the 247Sports Composite.

Davis is currently projected to commit to Georgia by 247Sports, On3 and Rivals. UGA head coach Kirby Smart and outside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe visited Davis at Grimsley high in January. Georgia’s staff is familiar with the school, having signed defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett out of Grimsley in 2023.

It’s clear that Davis values being close to home because he is also heavily considering Clemson and Duke. While Athens has the disadvantage there, Georgia’s development of defensive linemen can’t be ignored. The Bulldogs also value defensive front talent, focusing on developing those players out of high school rather than using the transfer portal to add depth.

Smart said as much in an interview this spring with CBS Sports’ Josh Pate.

“Can we create offensive and defensive line depths. I look across football. The game is changing. Less big guys are playing. Every NFL scout that comes in here says ‘we can’t find offensive linemen. We can’t find offensive linemen.’ Well, that’s what we do here. We recruit offensive linemen. We get big guys and we develop defensive linemen. There’s just less of them. There’s less big people. So we want to establish depth at both those positions.”

A slew of Georgia football recruiting targets are planning to announce their commitments in July.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire