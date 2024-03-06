Kirby Smart shares his biggest concern for Georgia entering spring practice

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart has shared his biggest concern entering spring practice. 247Sports’ Josh Pate asked Kirby Smart what has his attention and concerns him entering spring practice.

“Depth. Depth at all positions. Like can we create offensive and defensive line depth. When I look across football the game is changing. Less big guys are playing… every NFL scout that comes in here and says we can’t find offensive linemen,” said Kirby Smart.

Smart and Georgia got a massive boost along both the defensive and offensive line this winter when offensive guard Tate Ratledge, offensive tackle Xavier Truss, defensive tackle Warren Brinson and defensive tackle Nazir Stackhouse all announced they’d be returning for another season in Athens.

Georgia should be in pretty good shape along the trenches this season. Georgia lost offensive tackle Amarius Mims, center Sedrick Van Pran, and defensive tackle Zion Logue to the NFL draft, but the Dawgs could have lost several more players along the offensive and defensive lines.

This spring, Georgia does have some depth concerns at quarterback (only three scholarship players), at running back (UGA lost its two leading rushers to the draft), and at defensive back (Georgia lost three members of its secondary to the NFL). Spring practice begins on March 12.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire