U.S. Open Round 3 live updates, leaderboard: Bryson DeChambeau runs away with 3 shot lead in dominant outing at Pinehurst

Bryson DeChambeau is hunting for his second career U.S. Open win

We started Moving Day with a U.S. Open rookie leading the way.

By the time Pinehurst No. 2 cleared for the night, Bryson DeChambeau had built up a dominant lead over the rest of the field.

DeChambeau ran away with the third round on Saturday afternoon in North Carolina. He carded a 3-under 67 and built up a ridiculous four-shot lead over the rest of the field at one point as everyone else slipped away. He'll enter Sunday's final round with a three-shot lead while hunting for what would be his second U.S. Open win.

DeChambeau will go off with Matthieu Pavon, who finished with a 1-under 69 on Saturday. Rory McIlroy, who hasn't won a major in nearly a full decade now, is at 4-under on the week, too. He was in the mix briefly on Saturday, but he bogeyed twice in his final four holes to fall back. He'll go off with Patrick Cantlay in the penultimate group, marking their first time playing together since the Ryder Cup last fall.

Hideki Matsuyama is in fifth at 2-under on the week. Ludvig Åberg, who started the day with a one-shot lead, had a brutal triple-bogey on his back nine and ended up finishing the day 3-over. He'll go off with Matsuyama. Tyrrell Hatton and Tony Finau are tied at 1-under, and are the only other golfers under par heading into the final round.

Top-ranked Scottie Scheffler, on the other hand, struggled once again. U.S. Open golf, he said, is like a "mental torture chamber."

If you're looking for tee times, we have them right here.

If you're looking for how to watch, we've got that covered, too.

If you want to check out the leaderboard, click here.

And if you want some help keeping up with the action, follow along below: