U.S. Open Round 3 live updates, leaderboard: Bryson DeChambeau runs away with 3 shot lead in dominant outing at Pinehurst

Bryson DeChambeau is hunting for his second career U.S. Open win

yahoo sports staff
15

We started Moving Day with a U.S. Open rookie leading the way.

By the time Pinehurst No. 2 cleared for the night, Bryson DeChambeau had built up a dominant lead over the rest of the field.

DeChambeau ran away with the third round on Saturday afternoon in North Carolina. He carded a 3-under 67 and built up a ridiculous four-shot lead over the rest of the field at one point as everyone else slipped away. He'll enter Sunday's final round with a three-shot lead while hunting for what would be his second U.S. Open win.

DeChambeau will go off with Matthieu Pavon, who finished with a 1-under 69 on Saturday. Rory McIlroy, who hasn't won a major in nearly a full decade now, is at 4-under on the week, too. He was in the mix briefly on Saturday, but he bogeyed twice in his final four holes to fall back. He'll go off with Patrick Cantlay in the penultimate group, marking their first time playing together since the Ryder Cup last fall.

Hideki Matsuyama is in fifth at 2-under on the week. Ludvig Åberg, who started the day with a one-shot lead, had a brutal triple-bogey on his back nine and ended up finishing the day 3-over. He'll go off with Matsuyama. Tyrrell Hatton and Tony Finau are tied at 1-under, and are the only other golfers under par heading into the final round.

Top-ranked Scottie Scheffler, on the other hand, struggled once again. U.S. Open golf, he said, is like a "mental torture chamber."

  • Ryan Young

    Leaderboard Update

    With 18 holes to go, here's a look at the leaderboard at Pinehurst.

    Leaderboard

    1. Bryson DeChambeau (-7)

    T2. Matthieu Pavon (-4)

    T2. Rory McIlroy

    T2. Patrick Cantlay

    T5. Hideki Matsuyama (-2)

    T5. Ludvig Åberg

    T7. Tyrrell Hatton (-1)

    T7. Tony Finau

  • Ryan Young

    Bryson DeChambeau's 3 shot lead

    Bryson DeChambeau, who is suddenly the man of the people, dominated Pinehurst on Saturday.

    More from Jay Busbee on the ground in North Carolina.

    PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 15: Bryson DeChambeau of The United States plays his tee shot on the 11th hole during the third round of the 2024 U.S. Open on the No.2 Course at The Pinehurst Resort on June 15, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
    Click the photo to read more about Bryson DeChambeau's lead in North Carolina. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
  • Ryan Young

    Michael Campbell won in 2005, for what it's worth.

  • Ryan Young

    Bryson DeChambeau finishes with 3 shot lead

    Bryson DeChambeau pars the 18th, which gives him a 3-under 67 on the day. He'll enter Sunday at 7-under with a three shot lead over the field.

  • Ryan Young

    McIlroy vs. Cantlay rematch

    Well, this paring should be a lot of fun on Sunday after the chaos that went down in Rome.

  • Ryan Young

    A sprint to 18

    Bryson DeChambeau didn't waste any time. He booked it to the 18th tee, teed off almost immediately and sent his drive went well left of the fairway. We'll see how this turns out.

  • Ryan Young

    Bryson extends his lead again

    Bryson is absolutely cruising. He just bounced back with a birdie at the 17th, his sixth of the day, and he's got a three shot lead once again heading to the final hole.

  • Ryan Young

    Bryson throwing darts again

    Yeah, that double didn't shake Bryson any. He just stuck his tee shot at the 17th within a few feet of the cup to set up another birdie look. Incredible.

  • Ryan Young

    Bryson gives two back

    Well, that changes things. Bryson DeChambeau, after a rough chip at No. 16, just made a double bogey. His lead is suddenly just two shots with two holes to go.

  • Ryan Young

    Rory's day is done

    Rory McIlroy's day is done, and it's hard to think he's not disappointed. He made two bogeys in his final four holes, and missed a couple of good birdie looks down the stretch, en route to his 1-under 69.

    As it stands, he's four shots back of Bryson DeChambeau.

  • Ryan Young

    Bryson's lead keeps growing

    Bryson's lead keeps growing. Rory McIlroy just bogeyed again ahead of him to fall back to 4-under. So DeChambeau's lead is now an incredible four shots as he tries to go up-and-down for par at the 15th.

  • Ryan Young

    ANOTHER Bryson birdie

    Bryson DeChambeau is starting to run away with this thing. He just sank another birdie putt after a rough drive, which pushed his lead to three.

    The fans at Pinehurst are loving it, too.

  • Ryan Young

    Bryson's lead is back to two, Åberg triples

    Bryson had a great birdie look at the 13th, but he just barely missed the cup. He settled for an easy par — but, since Rory McIlroy just bogeyed ahead of him, Bryson's lead is back to two.

    Ludvig Åberg, on the other hand, is now out of it. He just made a triple at No. 13, which was the fourth on the hole today, to drop five shots back. Brutal.

  • Ryan Young

    "Don't boo me, I'm sorry."

    Bryson couldn't give the crowd what they wanted, and he landed in the bunker.

    Of course, it worked out for him.

  • Ryan Young

    Rory cuts the gap

    Rory McIlroy is now 1 back after a huge tap-in birdie at the 14th. We could be looking at a Rory-Bryson final pairing on Sunday ...

  • Ryan Young

    Rory's not going away

    Rory McIlroy is hanging in there. A huge par save at No. 13 keeps him at 5-under for the week, which is still two back from DeChambeau.

  • Ryan Young

    Bryson pushes his lead to 2

    Yeah, Bryson DeChambeau is fine.

    After getting work done on his hip and hitting the longest drive of the day, Bryson just sank his second straight birdie. His lead is now 2.

  • Ryan Young

    Bryson DeChambeau getting work done

    Meanwhile, Bryson DeChambeau was down getting some work done before teeing off at No. 11.

    He then hit the longest drive of the day, because of course he did.

  • Ryan Young

    Leaderboard update (again) after Rory's latest birdie

    This is getting hard to keep up with. Rory McIlroy just sank a birdie putt at No. 12 to join the group at 5-under. It was his second birdie in the last four holes.

    Bryson DeChambeau may be in the lead, but we've got a lot of golf to go on Saturday. Let's look at the top of the leaderboard.

    Leaderboard

    1. Bryson DeChambeau -6 (10)

    T2. Matthieu Pavon -5 (13)

    T2. Tony Finau (11)

    T2. Rory McIlroy (12)

    T2. Ludvig Åberg (10)

  • Ryan Young

    DeChambeau takes solo lead

    Ludvig Åberg just barely missed his eagle putt at the 10th, so he'll settle for birdie. That gave him a share of the lead at 5-under ... which lasted all of about 30 seconds.

    Bryson DeChambeau, who landed a ridiculous approach of his own in the greenside bunker, went up-and-down for a birdie to take the solo lead at 6-under.

  • 6-iron from 278

    Bryson DeChambeau just hit a 6-iron from 257-yards out on an already 630-yard par 5. A 6-iron from 257. Alas, he hit it only 256, a yard short of clearing the greenside trap.

  • Ryan Young

    Ludvig crushes No. 10

    Ludvig Åberg just hit perhaps the best approach of the day. He just stuck his second shot on the par-5 10th to 9 feet with a 7 wood! Insane.

    Their faces say it all.

    If he sinks that putt, he'll be back in the solo lead.

  • Ryan Young

    Bryson calls for help

    As he's making the turn in a share of the lead, Bryson DeChambeau has called for his Physio.

    Bones just said on the broadcast that DeChambeau's right hip is tightening up. He has torn ligaments in both hips.

    DeChambeau seems like he's walking and swinging fine, and he's still in the lead, but we'll see what happens here down the stretch.

  • Ryan Young

    Leaderboard Reset after Pavon, Åberg bogeys

    Matthieu Pavon just bogeyed No. 11, so we've got a tight battle at the top of the leaderboard.

    Here's a look at where things stand as the final group makes the turn at Pinehurst No. 2.

    Leaderboard Update:

    T1. Pavon -5 (11)

    T1. Finau (10)

    T1. DeChambeau (9)

    T4. Åberg -4 (9)

    T4. McIlroy (10)

    T6. Hatton -3 (12)

    T6. Cantlay (9)

  • Ryan Young

    Tony Finau hanging on

    Somehow, Tony Finau made it off the 10th green with a tap-in par. His second shot out of the rough behind the green ended up rolling all the way back down to him, but then he nearly chipped-in for birdie the second time.

    He's still at 5-under, just a shot back from Matthieu Pavon.

  • Finau's shot at 9 so, so much better than McIlroy's

    Tony Finau hit a brilliant iron into the par-3 9th hole, using the slope to get within seven feet of the hole. It was a thing of beauty, one that Rory McIlroy simply could not match. Better luck next time Rory!

    Both would drain their putts, McIlroy with the more difficult one, pushing him to 4-under and Finau to 5-under, one back of Pavon.

  • Bryson to within 1

    DeChambeau stole a birdie at the par-4 seventh to join Aberg at 6-under, just one back of Pavon.

  • Bryson DeChambeau out there signing autographs

    While pretty much every LIV player has turned into person non grata since moving to the rival tour, Bryson DeChambeau has managed to become one of the most likeable (and now popular) players on either tour. But signing autographs during a round? These guys don't even like to give fist bumps between holes, let alone stop, grab someone's pen and sign something, but apparently that's what DeChambeau did earlier.

  • Pavon into the lead

    Three birdies for Matthieu Pavon, including one from downtown at No. 7, have the Frenchman into the lead by himself.

    At 3-under on his round so far, Pavon is the outlier. Par is a good score today at Pinehurst. No one has gone lower than Collin Morikawa's 66 earlier in the day.

  • Aberg gives one back

    Ludvig Aberg's first slip came at the long par-4 fourth. After a decent drive, he missed the green well short on his approach, and couldn't get it up and down.

    That made it a three-way tie atop the leaderboard until Tony Finau bogeyd the sixth. So it's Aberg and Pavon at the top.

  • Pavon moves to one back

    Matthieu Pavon has kept pace with Aberg, dropping a birdie at the fifth to get it to 5-under.

  • Aberg gets a break and a birdie

    Ludvig Aberg yanked his drive on the driveable third to the left, just enough that a grandstand was between his ball and his line to the green. So he got a free drop, chipped on and then promptly drained a 28-footer for birdie.

    That should have given him a brief two-shot lead, until playing partner Bryson DeChambeau cleaned up a short 3 1/2-footer for birdie. Except ... DeChambeau missed it.

  • Tyrell Hatton with the eagle

    You got to take advantage of the par 5s — there are only two at Pinehurst No. 2 — and that's exactly what Tyrell Hatton did, reaching the green at No. 5 in two, then rolling in a 14-footer for eagle. That moves him to 4-under, in a group that includes McIlroy, Finau, DeChambeau and Pavon who are one back of Aberg.

  • Rory, Finau just one back

    Rory McIlroy moves to one back after a birdie at the third. That followed up playing partner Tony Finau's birdie at the second to get him to 4-under and one back.

    With the third playing just 316 yards, McIlroy's second came from the greenside bunker

  • Cantlay saves

    Patrick Cantlay started his round with a bogey, dropping him two back of the lead, then faced a 21-footer to save par at the second. A bogey-bogey start has a way of derailing a round in a hurry, but Cantlay wasn't having it, hammering the putt straight in the hole.

  • Ryan Young

    Åberg, DeChambeau are off

    Finally, Ludvig Åberg and Bryson DeChambeau are off and running. Both guys landed tee shots down the middle of the fairway at the first. Let's see what happens.

  • Ryan Young

    Pavon jumps right back in

    After a few late bogeys dropped him out of the lead on Friday night, Matthieu Pavon kicked off Moving Day with a birdie at the first. He's back to 4-under.

  • Ryan Young

    Corey Conners nearly aces the par-4 3rd

    This is about as close of a drive as we're going to see today on No. 3. Corey Conners landed his tee shot on the drivable par-4 just a few feet from the cup to set up an eagle look.

  • Ryan Young

    Round of the day?

    Collin Morikawa teed off before 11 a.m. local time, and he's absolutely played his way into contention.

    Morikawa, thanks to a huge birdie at the 18th, is now back to E for the week. He entered the clubhouse with a bogey-free 4-under 66, which was by far the lowest round of the day so far. Depending on how the afternoon wave finishes, Morikawa will be in a great position come Sunday.

  • Ryan Young

    Scottie Scheffler over par, again

    For the first time in his career, Scottie Scheffler has gone four straight rounds over par. He finished with a 1-over 71 today, which has him 6-over for the tournament.

    Scheffler just barely made the cut yesterday, which kept his two-year streak alive.

  • Ryan Young

    The Postman's dunk

    This shot from J.T. Poston couldn't have been any better.

  • Ryan Young

    3:35 p.m. ET can't come soon enough.

  • Ryan Young

    A rough start at Pinehurst

    There are still plenty of guys who need to tee off, but Pinehurst is the big winner so far on Moving Day.

    Shipley is T16 and E on the week. Morikawa, despite being 3-under on the day, is still 1-over for the tournament.

  • Ryan Young

    David Puig keeps rolling

    Spain's David Puig had to battle yesterday to make the cut and keep his Olympics hopes alive. He's now 2-under on the day after this latest dart at the 15th.

  • Scottie Scheffler cannot buy a putt

    The World No. 1 had three straight good looks at birdie at 12, 13 and 14 ... and burned the edge each time. Then he had a par putt do the same at 15, dropping him to 6-over. He looks exasperated.

  • Shipley is on a heater

    The amateur carded another birdie, this time at No. 10. It's his fifth birdie on the day (to go along with two bogies). This one was a curler.

  • Here comes the amateur

    Low round of the day so far goes to amateur Neal Shipley — remember him from Butler Cabin back in April? After a birdie at 9 — the first there of the day — he's at 2-under on his round and 1-over for the tournament.

  • The drivable No. 3

    The USAG has shortened the third hole at Pinehurst No. 2 by 66 yards for Round 3, playing it at 316 yards. (It played at 382 in round 2). This makes the hole driveable ... sort of. It takes threading the needle of two bunks to roll it onto the green, and so far only one player — amateur Neal Shipley — has managed to drive the green.

    (USGA)
    (USGA)

  • How's this for a stat ...

    Courtesy of Sports Illustrated's Bob Harig:

    Scheffler would go on to birdie the 11th, too, getting him back to even-par on his round.

  • Pinehurst biting back already

    Round 3 is underway and, well, there aren't a lot of under-par rounds. There are 35 players on the course and only three are under par. That does not include Matt Fitzpatrick, who won this tournament just a couple years ago. He's +8 on his round through 13 holes.