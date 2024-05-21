Four-star WR Travis Smith Jr. sets commitment date

Four-star wide receiver recruit Travis Smith Jr. plans to announce his commitment on July 13. Smith, who is a member of the class of 2025, is deciding among Georgia, Alabama, Auburn, and Tennessee.

Smith is slated to visit Georgia on June 1, Auburn on June 7, Alabama on June 14 and Tennessee on June 21. 247Sports projects Smith to commit to the Georgia Bulldogs.

Travis Smith plays high school football for Westlake High School in Atlanta, Georgia. The 6-foot-4, 190-pound wide receiver is currently ranked as the No. 118 recruit in the nation. The Westlake standout is the No. 14 wide receiver and the No. 17 recruit in Georgia in the 2025 recruiting cycle, per 247Sports.

The four-star wide receiver prospect plays basketball and participates in track and field. Smith is a good student.

Kirby Smart and Georgia currently have the nation’s No. 12 recruiting class. The Bulldogs hold commitments from nine recruits in the class of 2025 including one from three-star wide receiver recruit Thomas Blackshear. Georgia football signed the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class in the 2024 cycle.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire