Four-star DL sets visits with UGA, two ACC schools

Four-star defensive lineman Bryce Davis has scheduled a visit with the Georgia Bulldogs on March 16. Davis, who is a talented member of the class of 2025, also plans to visit with Clemson on March 9 and Duke on April 13.

Bryce Davis plays high school football for Grimsley High School in Greensboro, North Carolina. Davis is ranked as the No. 42 recruit and No. 6 defensive lineman in the 2025 recruiting cycle. The four-star is the third-ranked player in North Carolina, per 247Sports.

The Grimsley standout is a good student. Davis has an incredible 6-foot-11 wingspan. The 6-foot-3, 245-pound defensive lineman recorded 92 total tackles and 12 sacks during his sophomore season. Davis is considered both an edge rusher and a defensive lineman. He also plays high school basketball.

Here’s a look at Davis’ sophomore season highlights, via Hudl:

Bryce Davis is a priority recruit for Georgia, Duke and Clemson. Davis ranked all three schools among the top schools he named in 2023. The four-star will take an official visit to North Carolina this summer.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire