Kirby Smart reportedly ‘gave his blessing’ for Jaden Rashada to file lawsuit

John Talty of CBS Sports reports that Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart approved of Jaden Rashada’s lawsuit against Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier and others.

“Rashada informed Georgia coach Kirby Smart of his intention to file the lawsuit, according to sources, and Smart gave his blessing,” said Talty. It makes sense that Rashada disclosed the matter to Smart because the issue could end up becoming a distraction for Georgia this fall.

Rashada is suing Billy Napier along with Florida booster Hugh Hathcock (and his automotive company) and former Gators staff member Marcus Castro-Walker over a failed name, image and likeness deal that would have paid Rashada $13.85 million. Rashada initially signed with Florida, but was released from his national letter of intent.

Rashada ended up signing with Arizona State. He played for the Sun Devils as a true freshman. Rashada transferred to Georgia this spring to help fortify the Bulldogs’ depth chart at quarterback. Now, he is suing the head coach of Georgia’s top rival in the SEC.

“Hathcock (on behalf of himself and Velocity Automotive), Castro-Walker and Coach Napier orchestrated and executed a fraud upon Jaden and were substantially and knowingly assisted by one another in carrying out the fraud,” Rashada’s lawsuit notes. “Each of their individual schemes would not have succeeded without assistance from one another.”

“We do not comment on ongoing litigation,” said UAA spokesperson Steve McClain in response to the lawsuit.

Georgia is scheduled to play Florida in Jacksonville, Florida, on Saturday, Nov. 2 at 3:30 p.m. ET.

