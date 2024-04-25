Frankie Capan III shoots 58 on Korn Ferry Tour, breaks Scottie Scheffler’s course record

It’s going to be a Thursday to remember for Frankie Capan III.

The 24-year-old shot 13-under 58 during the first round of the Korn Ferry Tour’s Veritex Bank Championship at Texas Rangers Golf Club in Arlington, Texas. The round included seven straight birdies on the back nine, a 29 on both sides and taking down World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler’s course record, which he set May 3, 2020.

His round started with a par before four consecutive birdies on Nos. 2-5. He added an eagle at the par-5 ninth to turn in 6-under 29.

On the back nine, the circles added up.

One. Two. Three. Four. Five. Six. Seven in a row before he finally made par at the par-4 17th. On the closing par-5 18th, his tee shot ended up in the fairway bunker, and he was unable to card another birdie for a 57.

Guess a 58 will have to do.

Texas Rangers Golf Club is a par-71 layout measuring 7,010 yards.

In February, Cristobal Del Solar became the first player in the history of professional golf to shoot 57 on a par-70 layout. Capan’s round is the 13th sub-60 score in Korn Ferry Tour history.

In 2019, David Carey shot 11-under 57 on the Alps Tour at the Cervino Open.

With a pair of top-10 finishes coming into the Veritex Bank Championship, Capan was finding his rhythm. Hard to imagine he pictured a start like he put together Thursday.

