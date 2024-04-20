Former Rams, Eagles quarterback Roman Gabriel dies at 83

Gabriel, who was inducted into the inaugural class of the NC State Athletic Hall of Fame in 2012, was the ACC Player of the Yer in 1960 and ’61, setting 22 school and nine ACC records during his career. He was the first ACC quarterback to throw for 1,000 yards in a season.

A two-time All-American on the playing field, Gabriel was also an Academic All-American in 1961 before being selected as the No 1 pick in that year’s American Football League draft and the No. 2 pick of the National Football League. He would go on to play 16 seasons in the NFL with the Los Angeles Rams and the Philadelphia Eagles and was the all-time leading passer in Rams franchise history.

Gabriel was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1989.