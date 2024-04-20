Former Rams, Eagles quarterback Roman Gabriel dies at 83
Roman Gabriel, who starred at quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles, has died at 83.
I am sad to announce my father Roman Gabriel @RGabriel4HOF passed away peacefully this morning of natural causes at his home . The entire family asked for your prayers , and to please respect our privacy 🙏🙏🙏- I love you dad
— Roman Gabriel 3 (@RomanGabriel3rd) April 20, 2024
Gabriel starred in baseball and football at North Carolina State.
Gabriel, who was inducted into the inaugural class of the NC State Athletic Hall of Fame in 2012, was the ACC Player of the Yer in 1960 and ’61, setting 22 school and nine ACC records during his career. He was the first ACC quarterback to throw for 1,000 yards in a season.
A two-time All-American on the playing field, Gabriel was also an Academic All-American in 1961 before being selected as the No 1 pick in that year’s American Football League draft and the No. 2 pick of the National Football League. He would go on to play 16 seasons in the NFL with the Los Angeles Rams and the Philadelphia Eagles and was the all-time leading passer in Rams franchise history.
Gabriel was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1989.
In the NFL, Gabriel played 11 seasons with the Rams and his final five with the Eagles.
He threw for 29,444 yards and 201 touchdowns. He led the league with 3,219 passing yards in his first season as an Eagle in 1973.