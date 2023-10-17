Former Florida coach Dan Mullen ranks top 10 after Week 7

ESPN college football analyst and former Florida Gators and Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Dan Mullen ranked his top college football teams following Week 7.

Week 7 featured Washington defeating Oregon in a back-and-forth Pac-12 battle. Alabama survived against Arkansas, Georgia won 37-20 on the road at Vanderbilt, USC lost in a ugly defeat at Notre Dame.

Michigan, Penn State, and Ohio State continued to win in Week 7. Week 8 features a battle of Big 12 unbeatens between Ohio State and Penn State. In Week 7, UNC topped Miami to move to 6-0.

Who are Dan Mullen’s top 10 college football teams after Week 7?

Oregon Ducks

Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Week 7: Washington 36, Oregon 33

Dan Mullen still has Oregon ranked over other top one-loss teams like Alabama and Ole Miss. Quarterback Bo Nix and the Ducks lost a heartbreaker in Week 7 against the Washington Huskies.

Texas Longhorns

Austin American-Statesman

Week 7: bye week



Texas had a week off after losing to Oklahoma in the Red River Showdown. The Longhorns still have an impressive win over Alabama and are top contenders in the Big 12.

Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

Week 7: UNC 41, Miami 31

With Louisville’s loss, UNC and Florida State are the two last remaining undefeated teams in the ACC. UNC quarterback Drake Maye threw four touchdowns including three to star wide receiver Tez Walker. The Tar Heels have an easy upcoming schedule with games against Virginia, Georgia Tech and Campbell.

Penn State Nittany Lions

Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Week 7: Penn State 63, UMass 0

Against UMass, Penn State recorded its second shutout in three weeks. The Nittany Lions will need another elite defensive performance this week as they play in their biggest game of the year at Ohio State in Week 8.

The Columbus Dispatch

Week 7: Ohio State 41, Purdue 7

Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who is probably best receiver in the nation, recorded over 100 receiving yards and scored a touchdown in the Buckeyes’ road win against Purdue. Ohio State faces Penn State in Week 8 in a must-watch game.

Georgia Bulldogs

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Week 7: Georgia 37, Vanderbilt 20

Georgia is the No. 1 team in the US LBM Coaches Poll, but Dan Mullen does not even have the Bulldogs making his College Football Playoff.

Georgia continues to stack uneven performances like many other elite teams . The Bulldogs are the last remaining undefeated team in the SEC and look to heal up during their bye week in Week 8.

The Oklahoman

Week 6: bye week



Dan Mullen is one of the few members of the media to rank the Oklahoma Sooners over the Georgia Bulldogs. Oklahoma had a bye week after earning a massive win at Texas. Oklahoma plays UCF in Week 8.

Sooners Wire

Washington Huskies

Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Week 7: Washington 36, Oregon 33



Washington quarterback Michael Penix continues to shine. The Huskies won a massive home game against Oregon in Week 7. Against Oregon, Penix threw for over 300 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. Washington is the final undefeated team in the Pac-12 after USC’s loss to Notre Dame.

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Week 7: Florida State 41, Syracuse 3

Standout Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman caught nine passes for 140 yards and a touchdown in the Seminoles’ home win over Syracuse. Florida State hosts Duke in a battle for ACC supremacy in Week 8.

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Week 7: Michigan 52, Indiana 7

Michigan is Dan Mullen’s No. 1 team in the country. The Wolverines’ closest game of the season remains a 24-point win over Rutgers. Michigan has a more challenging schedule coming up. The Wolverines’ defense has not allowed any team to score more than 10 points.

Wolverines Wire

Week 7 Top 10 1. Michigan

2. Florida State

3. Washington

4. Oklahoma

5. Georgia

6. Ohio State

7. Penn State

8. North Carolina

9. Texas

10. Oregon — Dan Mullen (@CoachDanMullen) October 15, 2023

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire