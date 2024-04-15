Former Bradley Braves guard settles on Cincinnati as transfer destination

UIC's Ethan Pickett (4) pressures Bradley's Connor Hickman in the first half of their Missouri Valley Conference basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024 at Carver Arena in Peoria. The Braves defeated the Flames 85-73.

PEORIA — Connor Hickman has found a new basketball home.

The former Bradley Braves starting guard announced he has committed to Cincinnati on Monday. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Hickman went into the NCAA transfer portal last month after his third season at Bradley.

Perhaps the best on-ball defender at the guard position in the Missouri Valley Conference the last two seasons, Hickman exited the league with third-team all-Valley honors. He shot 40.2% from 3-point range and 46.7% overall in 2023-24 and added a team-best 91 assists. In his three-year career, Hickman scored 953 points.

Dollars and sense: How Bradley basketball and its NIL group navigate the NCAA transfer portal

The Bloomington, Ind., native joins a Bearcats team that includes former Bradley assistant coach Drew Adams on its coaching staff. Hickman had visits to Indiana and Cincinnati during his recruiting process after entering the portal.

Dave Eminian is the Journal Star sports columnist, and covers Bradley men's basketball, the Rivermen and Chiefs. He writes the Cleve In The Eve sports column for pjstar.com. He can be reached at 686-3206 or deminian@pjstar.com. Follow him on X.com @icetimecleve.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Ex-Bradley Braves basketball guard joins Cincinnati Bearcats