Which Missouri Valley basketball players are in the NCAA transfer portal? Here's the list

It is NCAA transfer portal time, college basketball's version of what is essentially free agency.

The Missouri Valley Conference was ranked 10th among 33 conferences scored by metric site KenPom.com in the 2023-24 season. That means the Valley will have plenty of player talent for Power 6 teams to raid — and raid they will as players acquire agents, pursue NIL money and look for higher-profile opportunities.

Drake won the Valley tournament and the automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. Bradley and Indiana State both earned bids to the NIT. Evansville took a bid in the CBI.

Here are the MVC players in the portal as of Tuesday, March 19. This team-by-team list will be updated as it changes. A school listed in parentheses after the player's name indicates he chose that as his new team.

Belmont

So. PF Malik Dia (third-team all-MVC); So. PG Ja'Kobi Gillespie (second-team all-MVC)

Bradley

So. SG Emarion Ellis (Nicholls).

Evansville

None.

Drake

None.

Illinois State

Jr. SF Harouna Sissoko

Indiana State

None.

Missouri State

SO. PF N.J. Benson; Fr. SF Tyler Bey; Fr. PG Kanon Gipson; Jr. SG Chance Moore.

Murray State

Jr. F Malek Abdelgowad; Jr. PG Brian Moore (MVC all-bench team); So. PF Sam Murray II

Northern Iowa

So. SF Michael Duax; Jr. SG Nate Heise (third-team all-MVC); Jr. SF Cole Henry; So. SG Ege Peksari.

Southern Illinois University

Jr. SF Troy D’Amico; So. C Scottie Ebube; Jr. SG A.J. Ferguson; Jr. PF Jarrett Hensley; So. C Cade Hornecker; Jr. PF Clarence Rupert; Fr. SF Kennard Davis.

University of Illinois-Chicago

Jr. SG Isaiah Rivera; So. PG Christian Jones; So. PG Drew King; Jr. SG Toby Okani (MVC all-defensive team); Jr. SG Ethan Pickett.

Valparaiso

None.

