Former Ohio State QB Jack Miller III reportedly retires from college football

A former Ohio State quarterback has reportedly ended his college football career.

According to 247Sports, Jack Miller III, who spent the 2023 season at Florida, is no longer with the Gators program, and will not transfer to another college football team/

Miller graduated from Florida in the fall of 2023 after not making an appearance for the Gators this past season. Miller made his first collegiate start for Florida to end the 2022 season, completing 13 of 22 passes for 180 yards in Florida's 30-3 loss to Oregon State in the Las Vegas Bowl.

Miller missed the 2022 regular season with an injury.

Miller was a four-star commitment in Ohio State's 2020 class. He was one of two quarterbacks in the Buckeyes' class along with four-star C.J. Stroud, who went on to become a two-time Heisman Trophy finalist and the No. 2 overall pick of the 2023 NFL draft.

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Jack Miller III (9) runs off the field following the Buckeyes' 52-13 victory against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in a NCAA Division I football game on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey.

In two seasons at Ohio State, Miller had one career touchdown — a 2-yard run in his first career college football game to cap off a 52-17 win against Nebraska Oct. 24, 2020. He completed seven of his 14 pass attempts for 101 yards. He also added 22 rushing yards on seven carries.

While at Ohio State, Miller was suspended after being arrested and charged with operating a vehicle while impaired.

Miller entered the transfer portal after the 2021 regular season.

Miller was the No. 13 pro-style quarterback and No. 334 player overall in the 2020 class per 247Sports' composite rankings.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Jack Miller III, former Ohio State QB, reportedly retires from college football