2024 5-star QB Dylan Raiola returns to Big Ten, commits to Nebraska. What it means for Ohio State

A former Ohio State football commit will face the Buckeyes in Columbus Oct. 26.

Five-star and the No. 2 quarterback recruit in the 2024 class Dylan Raiola announced Monday that he flipped his commitment again from Georgia to Nebraska.

Raiola committed to the Buckeyes in May 2022, but ended his commitment Dec. 17 and flipped to Georgia in January.

According to 247Sports, Raiola continued to make visits throughout 2023, including multiple to Nebraska — where his uncle Donovan Raiola is the offensive line coach — before committing to the Cornhuskers.

What does Dylan Raiola's commitment mean for Ohio State in 2024?

Sep 3, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Quarterback recruit Dylan Raiola walks the sideline prior to the NCAA football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

For Ohio State, Raiola's commitment gives the team another date to circle on the 2024 calendar.

Raiola was the centerpiece of the Buckeyes' 2024 class, coming in as their first commit, which led to commitments from players such as Jeremiah Smith, linebacker Garrett Stover and offensive lineman Ian Moore.

Since Raiola left he class last December, Ohio State found its answer at quarterback in the 2024 class, landing five-star Air Noland, who is the No. 4 quarterback and No. 36 prospect in the 2024 recruiting class.

And without Raiola, Ohio State has continued to built its second-ranked recruiting class with five stars like Smith, Noland, Eddrick Houston, Mylan Graham and Aaron Scott.

But with Raiola back in the Big Ten, Ohio State's strength of schedule seemingly increases tremendously.

With the Cornhuskers seemingly in line to be led by the No. 2 player in the 2024 class, Ohio State will see Nebraska, Iowa and Michigan at home next season, along with road matchups against Oregon and Penn State.

Raiola is one of three top 100 recruits for Nebraska in the 2024 class, along with tight end Carter Nelson and offensive tackle Grant Brix.

While Nebraska coach Matt Rhule finished his first season 5-7, the former Baylor and Carolina Panthers coach is seemingly bringing relevancy back to Lincoln.

And tis could make Ohio State's next meeting against Nebraska all the more interesting.

