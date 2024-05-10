Forget Russell Wilson, the 2024 Steelers offense hinges on George Pickens

No matter who is throwing the pigskin this season, the Pittsburgh Steelers 2024 season hinges on George Pickens.

It appears Pittsburgh has no plans to make a splash trade at wide receiver so, as it stands, Pickens is in the driver’s seat.

It’s a concern for several reasons, chief among them being his attitude. The Steelers knew full well they were drafting a receiver with character issues. That’s on them, not on Pickens. He is who he is, and the chances of his changing are slim to none.

No one knows what the Steelers will look like offensively this season, but we do know Pickens made a stink when the offense struggled in 2023.

If the wide receiver room is him, the rookie Roman Wilson, and a handful of guys who historically didn’t produce much for their previous clubs, it will be a problem. Unless Wilson comes out of the gate and commands attention from defenses, all eyes will be on the veteran. If defenders blanket Pickett, it’ll be a challenge for him to make plays. By default, the ball will go to Wilson, Van Jefferson, the running backs, or Pat Freiermuth.

The result will be an unhappy Pickens, which could cause issues in the locker room.

Another reason Pickens’s status as the “number one” receiver is a concern is that he hasn’t proven anything. He did improve on all of his rookie marks from 2022 to 2023, recording his first 1,000-yard season on 63 receptions (up from 801 receptions on 52 targets).

But Pickens still has a wealth of development to do. If he doesn’t make that jump from a good receiver who can make acrobatic catches to a top playmaker with an expanded route tree, his time in Pittsburgh could be limited.

The only receivers who secured second contracts with the Steelers were Hines Ward, Antonio Brown, and Diontae Johnson, the latter of whom was a big blunder by general manager Omar Khan.

Pickens must prove he’s a playmaker in every facet of the receiving game and check his attitude at the door in 2024.

