Steelers WR Roman Wilson manifested playing with Nick Herbig

The Pittsburgh Steelers brass has always been attracted to cool stories with their draftees. Whether bringing in brothers of teammates or sons of former players and coaches, they enjoy the history.

This time around, it’s a little different. Pittsburgh grabbed Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson with the first pick of the third round. Wilson and second-year pass-rusher Nick Herbig go back to their playing days at Hawaii’s Saint Louis High School.

Wilson and Herbig, 22, were in the same grade and played football for the Crusaders.

“We kind of grew up together a little bit,” Wilson said on a conference call with Pittsburgh media. “So, that’s my guy.”

Initially, Wilson couldn’t have dreamed of playing on the same NFL team as Herbig, but as the draft approached, he manifested it.

“I never thought I would be on the same team as him in the NFL. But as I got closer to the draft day, there were more and more rumblings about it. I could kind of see it happening before it started.”

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire